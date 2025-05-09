Complete Blackout In Jammu After Huge Explosions Heard From IB

Jammu: Jammu again witnessed a blackout following huge explosions heard from nearby International Border (IB).

Similar sounds of shelling were heard in Rajouri as well where a complete blackout has been imposed. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his X handle wrote, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

In an earlier post, he wrote, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city." He requested people to stay indoors and away from the streets.

In another post, he wrote, "It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together."

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces successfully foiled a large-scale drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan targeting multiple military stations in Northern and Western India, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said. The Indian military responded swiftly and decisively, neutralising the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, following standard operating procedures (SoP).

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar. Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.