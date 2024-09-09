Delhi Govt Reimposes Total Cracker Ban in National Capital Till Jan 1

New Delhi: The Delhi government has completely banned the manufacture, storage, sale and use of firecrackers to prevent pollution during winters. Last year too, the Delhi government had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in winter. State Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that online sale and delivery of firecrackers has also been banned. This ban will remain in force till January 1, 2025.

Minister Gopal Rai said that there is a danger of increasing air pollution in Delhi during the winter season. Burning firecrackers adds to this problem in this season. Hence, like last year, this year too, a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers so that the public can have relief from pollution, he said.

The Minister said that the ban has been imposed on online delivery or sale of any kind of firecrackers so that there will be no confusion among the people regarding firecrackers and this ban is valid for all types of firecrackers.

Gopal Rai said that their government does not want traders and dealers to suffer any kind of financial loss. Delhi Police will work together with DPCC and Revenue Department to strictly enforce the ban in Delhi, he said, adding that the Delhi government is serious about controlling pollution.

He further said that the government is working on making a 21-point winter action plan and 35 departments have been given the task of making this plan. On September 12, all departments will prepare and submit the action plan and various campaigns will be run under the winter action plan, so that pollution can be controlled, he said.

The Minister called upon the people to take responsibility together to prevent pollution. If every citizen of Delhi becomes an anti-pollution warrior and takes the lead to save the environment, then we will be able to save people from the danger of pollution, he said. The people of Delhi may celebrate the Diwali festival by lighting diyas and distributing sweets, he said. "We have to celebrate the festival with pomp and show but we have to control pollution with the same responsibility so that we can get rid of the problem," Rai said.