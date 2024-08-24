New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A complaint has been lodged at a police station in Ghaziabad against a YouTube channel for airing false news about the death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

It is learnt that the complaint was lodged at Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad on Friday by local BJP leader Rajesh Singh. The complaint was lodged after the YouTube channel broadcast news about death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It said that the false news about the death of the country;s Defence Minister went viral on social media creating a stir on the virtual space.

Local BJP leader Rajesh Singh expressed serious concern over this news and demanded that strict action should be taken against the YouTube channel spreading such misleading and false news. He said that such news can not only pose a threat to the security of the country, but it can also create social instability.

Complaint Lodged Against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Death (ETV Bharat)

The police have registered a complaint and have assured prompt action in this matter. Police said that action will be taken against the accused and the process of canceling the account of the YouTube channel will be started.