ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint Lodged Against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Death

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Sources said that the complaint was lodged by local BJP leader Rajesh Singh at Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad on Friday after the YouTube channel aired false news about the death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. BJP leader Rajesh Singh demanded strict action against the channel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (L) and complaint lodged against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister's Death
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (L) and complaint lodged against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister's Death (ANI, ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A complaint has been lodged at a police station in Ghaziabad against a YouTube channel for airing false news about the death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

It is learnt that the complaint was lodged at Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad on Friday by local BJP leader Rajesh Singh. The complaint was lodged after the YouTube channel broadcast news about death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It said that the false news about the death of the country;s Defence Minister went viral on social media creating a stir on the virtual space.

Local BJP leader Rajesh Singh expressed serious concern over this news and demanded that strict action should be taken against the YouTube channel spreading such misleading and false news. He said that such news can not only pose a threat to the security of the country, but it can also create social instability.

Complaint Lodged Against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Death
Complaint Lodged Against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Death (ETV Bharat)

The police have registered a complaint and have assured prompt action in this matter. Police said that action will be taken against the accused and the process of canceling the account of the YouTube channel will be started.

  1. Read more: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit US From August 23 To 26
  2. Rajnath Singh in Washington: US Approves $52.8 Million Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A complaint has been lodged at a police station in Ghaziabad against a YouTube channel for airing false news about the death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

It is learnt that the complaint was lodged at Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad on Friday by local BJP leader Rajesh Singh. The complaint was lodged after the YouTube channel broadcast news about death of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It said that the false news about the death of the country;s Defence Minister went viral on social media creating a stir on the virtual space.

Local BJP leader Rajesh Singh expressed serious concern over this news and demanded that strict action should be taken against the YouTube channel spreading such misleading and false news. He said that such news can not only pose a threat to the security of the country, but it can also create social instability.

Complaint Lodged Against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Death
Complaint Lodged Against YouTube Channel Over False News About Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Death (ETV Bharat)

The police have registered a complaint and have assured prompt action in this matter. Police said that action will be taken against the accused and the process of canceling the account of the YouTube channel will be started.

  1. Read more: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit US From August 23 To 26
  2. Rajnath Singh in Washington: US Approves $52.8 Million Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJNATH SINGHRAJNATH SINGH DEATH FALSE NEWSRAJNATH SINGH FAKE DEATH CASERAJNATH SINGH YOUTUBE CHANNEL CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.