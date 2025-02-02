Remarks On President: Case Filed Against Gandhis In Muzaffarpur CJM Court

Muzaffarpur: A complaint has reached the Muzaffarpur CJM Court against former Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making "extremely objectionable and indecent remarks" on President Droupadi Murmu after her speech on the eve of Union Budget 2025-26. The court has fixed February 10 to hear the matter.

The complaint has been filed by Muzaffapur's well-known advocate Sudhir Kumar Jha, a resident of Lahladpur Patahi under Sadar Police Station, claiming that Ganhdi tried to insult the President with her remark which is not correct.

"I have filed a criminal case in the Muzaffarpur court against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. These three accused have conspired to comment on the President during the budget speech. The President is a woman and comes from the tribal class. The honourable CJM has accepted the petition," Ojha said.

He further said the complaint had been filed under Sections 352, 351 (2) (3) 79, 151 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and if the allegations are proven the accused can be awarded sentencing ranging from two to seven years.

Following the Presidential speech, Gandhi said, "The President's speech was very boring. In the end, she was very tired. The poor lady was barely able to speak anything." Rahul and Priyanka were also present while she was making the statement.