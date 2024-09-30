ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Lodged Against RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav For Censuring Bihar Government

By ETV Bharat English Team

The case has been filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha who said this was a bad joke with a fellow Bihari. The veteran politician had shared an X post of his son Tejaswi Yadav listing 20 rape incidents in the state writing "Bihar=Rape" in all 32 lines.

A file photo of (Left) Lalu Prasad Yadav with (right) Tejaswi Yadav
A file photo of (Left) Lalu Prasad Yadav with (right) Tejaswi Yadav (ANI)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A complaint has been filed against RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for his recent post on social media platform X, where he made serious allegations against the Bihar Government for recent rape cases.

Advocate Sudhir Ojha has filed the plaint at Muzaffarpur Court and mentioned in the complaint that this was a bad joke with a fellow Bihari which pained him.

"Lalu Yadav shared a post from his X handle in which he compared Bihar to rape. This is a very vulgar joke with a Bihari. I am very hurt by the work done by Yadav and all the people of Bihar are hurt by this misdeed," Ojha said in the plaint.

Sharing a September 28 X post of his son Tejaswi Yadav where he gave a complete list of the 20 rape incidents in the state, the sexagenarian leader wrote "Bihar=Rape" in 32 lines.

"Hopes for freedom from Dushasan through good governance. Today Draupadi cries out," Tejaswi has shared on X.

Earlier, Yadav had slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government for torching several houses in Nawada and claimed that there was no law and order in Bihar and the CM had failed. Prasad also lashed out at Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has claimed that "90 per cent of the people arrested in the Nawada incident belong to a particular caste and are RJD supporters".

"Jitan Ram Manjhi is completely misled and he is trying to mislead the people of the country. I will find out what has happened there (Nawada). Law and order has collapsed completely in the state," Yadav told reporters. "This is very wrong. There is no law and order in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has failed," he added.

Kumar condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district and directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to personally visit the site and oversee the probe.

Police arrested 15 people, a day after arsonists torched 21 houses in Nawada's Manjhi Tola. Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in Manjhi Tola within the Mufassil police station area.

