ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint Filed Against Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Over Alleged Communal Remarks At Madurai Event

Madurai: The Matha Nallinakka Makkal Koottamaippu (People’s Federation for Religious Harmony), a group based out of Tamil Nadu, has filed a complaint with the Madurai Police Commissioner against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan under the National Security Act. Accusing Pawan Kalyan of making divisive and inflammatory remarks at a recently held religious gathering in Madurai, the federation demanded his arrest.

The complaint is regarding a speech made by Kalyan at the Lord Murugan Devotees' Conference held on June 22 in Madurai by the Hindu Munnani organisation. The event saw participation from several political leaders, including Pawan Kalyan, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nayanar Nagendran, and the BJP leader K. Annamalai.

Allegedly Divisive Statements

According to the complaint, Pawan Kalyan is reported to have said that “Islam and Christianity are Arab religions and foreign to India.” In the same event, Annamalai allegedly remarked that “by 2055, the Christian population in India will see a significant rise.”

The federation argues that these statements can incite communal divisions and spread hatred among religious communities, thereby threatening peace and unity in Tamil Nadu.

Matha Nallinakka Makkal Koottamaippu (People’s Federation for Religious Harmony) after filing the complaint. (ETV Bharat)

‘Platform for Propaganda’