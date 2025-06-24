ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint Filed Against Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Over Alleged Communal Remarks At Madurai Event

Matha Nallinakka Makkal Koottamaippu (Religious Harmony Federation) accused Pawan Kalyan of making divisive remarks at a recently held religious gathering in Madurai.

Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST

Madurai: The Matha Nallinakka Makkal Koottamaippu (People’s Federation for Religious Harmony), a group based out of Tamil Nadu, has filed a complaint with the Madurai Police Commissioner against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan under the National Security Act. Accusing Pawan Kalyan of making divisive and inflammatory remarks at a recently held religious gathering in Madurai, the federation demanded his arrest.

The complaint is regarding a speech made by Kalyan at the Lord Murugan Devotees' Conference held on June 22 in Madurai by the Hindu Munnani organisation. The event saw participation from several political leaders, including Pawan Kalyan, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nayanar Nagendran, and the BJP leader K. Annamalai.

Allegedly Divisive Statements

According to the complaint, Pawan Kalyan is reported to have said that “Islam and Christianity are Arab religions and foreign to India.” In the same event, Annamalai allegedly remarked that “by 2055, the Christian population in India will see a significant rise.”

The federation argues that these statements can incite communal divisions and spread hatred among religious communities, thereby threatening peace and unity in Tamil Nadu.

People’s Federation for Religious Harmony
Matha Nallinakka Makkal Koottamaippu (People’s Federation for Religious Harmony) after filing the complaint. (ETV Bharat)

‘Platform for Propaganda’

The federation claims that the BJP leaders and Pawan Kalyan used the event as a platform for political propaganda in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. It alleged that the gathering insulted Lord Murugan, offended devotees, and passed resolutions that promoted religious intolerance.

The complaint also accuses the speakers of defaming iconic Tamil leaders such as Periyar and C.N. Annadurai.

Legal Action Sought Against Five

The federation has sought legal action against five individuals — Pawan Kalyan, Nayanar Nagendran, K. Annamalai, and Hindu Munnani leaders Kadeeswara Subramanian and Muthukumar Akiyar — under the National Security Act, claiming they disrupted communal harmony and disrespected religious sentiments.

In regards to this, the federation’s coordinator and lawyer, Vanjinathan, said, “In a secular country like ours, public figures should not be allowed to instigate religious divisions. The speeches insulted Christian and Muslim communities, apart from being derogatory towards Periyar and Annadurai, who are legendary figures for the Tamil people. We urge courts to take suo motu cognisance of this matter,” and questioned the Madurai police on their lack of intervention in these speeches.

