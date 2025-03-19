Complaint Against MP Hema Malini After Visit To Puri Jagannath Temple, Actor-Turned-Politician Responds

Puri: Veteran Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini found herself at the centre of controversy after her recent visit to Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri. Jagannath Sena, a Puri-based socio-cultural organisation, has filed a complaint at the Singhadwar Police Station, demanding an investigation into how she 'being a Muslim' gained entry to the temple.

The outfit has sought action against the person(s) who helped Hema Malini enter the 12th-century shrine.

On the occasion of Holi, Hema Malini, who was in Odisha, visited Puri Srimandir to seek blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. However, Jagannath Sena raised questions over her entry into the shrine, citing that she happens to be a Muslim. "Whoever helped her (Hema) get inside the temple should face strict action. Both Hema Malini and Dharmendra had converted to Islam and got married," the complaint mentioned.

Why The Controversy?

For centuries, the Jagannath Temple in Puri has strict rules in place which doesn't allow entry of non-Hindus. The Jagannath Sena has claimed that Hema Malini, who converted to Islam and married actor Dharmendra as per Muslim traditions, should have been denied permission to enter the temple. Her entry to the temple is 'illegal', the outfit said.

Priyadarshan Patnaik, convenor of Jagannath Sena, stated, "Both Dharmendra and Hema Malini are non-Hindus. We have utmost respect for the MP and we respect all religions. What we got to know is Hema Malini converted to Islam on August 21, 1979 to marry Dharmendra. The latter also got converted and changed name to Dilawar Khan. Hema also got married with new name - Aisha Bibi R Chakraborty. To solemnise their marriage, they gave Rs 1.11 lakh to the Muslim priest."

"Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur, and according to the 1955 Hindu Marriage Act, if a person is married to someone, s/he cannot marry another. To dodge this law, Dharmendra converted to Islam and married Hema Malini. When Dharmendra filed his nomination papers to contest from the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, he had mentioned all these incidents. He is deliberately hiding the facts now," Patnaik claimed.

"As a matter of fact, even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was once denied entry to the temple due to her association with a non-Hindu spouse. Every year, Mahaprabhu steps out of the temple to give darshan to his devotees belonging to other religion. When entry of non-Hindus is barred, how did Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini enter the temple? A conspiracy has been hatched to destroy our religion. What we witnessed now has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. This should be investigated," he stated.

Puri DM On Hema Malini's Response

Meanwhile, Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said, "Jagannath Temple has special rules and restrictions. After this incident came to light, actress Hema Malini herself sent an email to the temple administration and gave her explanation. She mentioned in the letter that she has been a Hindu since birth and follows all the rules and regulations of Sanatana Dharma. Her name is Hema Dharmendra Deol in the affidavit. This is not her first visit to the Jagannath Temple. She has earlier visited the Jagannath Temple with Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra."