ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint Against BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Over His Proposal To Rename Jharkhand's Hussainabad

In his complaint, BSP candidate Shivpujan Mehta said that such communal statements were aimed at creating a rift between two communities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and BSP leader Shivpujan Mehta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and BSP leader Shivpujan Mehta (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Palamu: A complaint has been filed in a court in Jharkhand's Palamu against Assam Chief Minister and BJP's co-incharge for Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma over his proposal to rename Hussainabad.

It is learnt that former MLA Kushwaha, Shivpujan Mehta, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Hussainabad, has filed this complaint on October 29 against Sarma accusing him of creating a communal rift between two communities with his statement about renaming Hussainabad if the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand. Mehta said that the people of Hussainabad live with mutual harmony.

“The people here do not have hatred or bitterness towards any sect. Giving such a statement to create communal animosity is to hurt the sentiments of the people,” Mehta said. He has urged to take cognizance of Himanta Biswa Sarma's offence under relevant sections.

After accompanying BJP candidate for Hussainabad, Kamlesh Kumar Singh, Assam Chief Minister, who is also the Jharkhand election co-incharge had said during a public meeting that Hussainabad would be made a district, but its name would be changed if the BJP is voted to power.

Following Sarma's communally charged statement, Bahujan Samajwadi candidate Shivpujan Mehta said that work is being done to hurt religious sentiments and spread mutual animosity between two religions on a public platform.

Read more:

  1. Himanta Meets Disgruntled Ex-Jharkhand Minister, Urges Him To Withdraw Nomination
  2. Assam MP Accuses BJP Of Holding 'Beef Party' To Woo Muslim Voters

Palamu: A complaint has been filed in a court in Jharkhand's Palamu against Assam Chief Minister and BJP's co-incharge for Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma over his proposal to rename Hussainabad.

It is learnt that former MLA Kushwaha, Shivpujan Mehta, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Hussainabad, has filed this complaint on October 29 against Sarma accusing him of creating a communal rift between two communities with his statement about renaming Hussainabad if the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand. Mehta said that the people of Hussainabad live with mutual harmony.

“The people here do not have hatred or bitterness towards any sect. Giving such a statement to create communal animosity is to hurt the sentiments of the people,” Mehta said. He has urged to take cognizance of Himanta Biswa Sarma's offence under relevant sections.

After accompanying BJP candidate for Hussainabad, Kamlesh Kumar Singh, Assam Chief Minister, who is also the Jharkhand election co-incharge had said during a public meeting that Hussainabad would be made a district, but its name would be changed if the BJP is voted to power.

Following Sarma's communally charged statement, Bahujan Samajwadi candidate Shivpujan Mehta said that work is being done to hurt religious sentiments and spread mutual animosity between two religions on a public platform.

Read more:

  1. Himanta Meets Disgruntled Ex-Jharkhand Minister, Urges Him To Withdraw Nomination
  2. Assam MP Accuses BJP Of Holding 'Beef Party' To Woo Muslim Voters

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HUSSAINABAD NAME CHANGEHIMANTA BISWA SHARMA ON HUSSAINABADHIMANTA BISWA SHARMAJHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSSHIVPUJAN MEHTA HIMANTA BISWA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.