Complaint Against BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Over His Proposal To Rename Jharkhand's Hussainabad

Palamu: A complaint has been filed in a court in Jharkhand's Palamu against Assam Chief Minister and BJP's co-incharge for Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma over his proposal to rename Hussainabad.

It is learnt that former MLA Kushwaha, Shivpujan Mehta, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Hussainabad, has filed this complaint on October 29 against Sarma accusing him of creating a communal rift between two communities with his statement about renaming Hussainabad if the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand. Mehta said that the people of Hussainabad live with mutual harmony.

“The people here do not have hatred or bitterness towards any sect. Giving such a statement to create communal animosity is to hurt the sentiments of the people,” Mehta said. He has urged to take cognizance of Himanta Biswa Sarma's offence under relevant sections.