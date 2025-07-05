ETV Bharat / bharat

Compassionate Crusaders: The Spirit Of Service Binds Hundreds Of Students To Reach Out To The Distressed

Vijayawada: A group of students from the Telugu states is redefining the meaning of service to the needy. While most youth will spend their time in gossip or just scrolling their mobile phones endlessly – this group calling themselves “MAGIC” are engaged in rendering service before self.

Interestingly, “MAGIC” stands for Men and Women Aiming at Greater Initiatives for Change.

Formed in 2016 at Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, the organization started with a few students motivated by their teachers to work towards social harmony. Over the years, it has evolved into a widespread movement, engaging thousands of young people across cities like Hyderabad, Eluru, Uppal and Vijayawada towards giving service to the needy.

Compassion in Action

Every Sunday, MAGIC students hit the streets not for leisure, but for service. Under the initiative ‘Compassion Connect’, they identify and help people in need at railway stations, bus stands, and roadsides particularly those who are elderly, hungry, sick, or abandoned. They feed them, offer support, and often even help them with medical care.

“We don’t wait for free time. We make time for service,” says Nadiya, a student volunteer.

Service Beyond Words

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group delivered food and medicine to nomadic tribes and slum dwellers, and helped shift patients to hospitals. In times of floods in Vijayawada, they were on the ground with rescue and relief operations. One of the most heart-wrenching services they perform is cremating the bodies of orphans and the homeless - acts of humanity when no one else steps in.