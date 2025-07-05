Compassionate Crusaders: The Spirit Of Service Binds Hundreds Of Students To Reach Out To The Distressed

Vijayawada: A group of students from the Telugu states is redefining the meaning of service to the needy. While most youth will spend their time in gossip or just scrolling their mobile phones endlessly – this group calling themselves “MAGIC” are engaged in rendering service before self.
Interestingly, “MAGIC” stands for Men and Women Aiming at Greater Initiatives for Change.
Formed in 2016 at Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, the organization started with a few students motivated by their teachers to work towards social harmony. Over the years, it has evolved into a widespread movement, engaging thousands of young people across cities like Hyderabad, Eluru, Uppal and Vijayawada towards giving service to the needy.
Compassion in Action
Every Sunday, MAGIC students hit the streets not for leisure, but for service. Under the initiative ‘Compassion Connect’, they identify and help people in need at railway stations, bus stands, and roadsides particularly those who are elderly, hungry, sick, or abandoned. They feed them, offer support, and often even help them with medical care.
“We don’t wait for free time. We make time for service,” says Nadiya, a student volunteer.
Service Beyond Words
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group delivered food and medicine to nomadic tribes and slum dwellers, and helped shift patients to hospitals. In times of floods in Vijayawada, they were on the ground with rescue and relief operations. One of the most heart-wrenching services they perform is cremating the bodies of orphans and the homeless - acts of humanity when no one else steps in.
“We faced criticism for raising social issues, but we didn’t stop,” shares Jagan, another young volunteer.
Awareness with Empathy
Apart from disaster relief and feeding the poor, MAGIC also takes up awareness programs. Students visit rural areas to speak about menstrual hygiene, the use of sanitary pads, and superstitions that harm communities. They work with permission from local authorities and conduct sessions in orphanages and in old-age homes.
“Our seniors started this movement, and now it’s our turn to carry it forward,” says Prem Kumar, a MAGIC representative.
A Growing Force for Good
Today, MAGIC operates in seven colleges across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. What binds these students together is not just the drive to serve, but also the belief that real education is incomplete without compassion.
“We believe true service lies in reaching those in distress on roads, in floods and in other forms of difficulties and serve in silence,” says Pity Parker, the coordinator of the organization.
These young change-makers are proof that compassion is the most powerful magic of all and that even without capes or cameras, real heroes walk among us.