Meet Sreereshmi: Kerala Woman Who Sent Water To War-Torn Gaza
Sreereshmi’s effort was funded by generous friends and well-wishers.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST
Kochi: “Thank You, Reshmi and her friends from Kerala,” read a poster held by a child from Gaza, the image of which went viral on social media. The kids were seen thanking Sreereashmi, a resident of Kayamkulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, for helping to provide water and food to the besieged territory, which the United Nations declared famine-stricken.
As images and videos of war-torn Gaza continue to shock the world, Sreereashmi has emerged as a symbol of hope and humanity for Malayalis across the globe. Her efforts to deliver drinking water and food to children displaced by the ongoing Israeli offensive have not only provided relief but also touched hearts across social media.
With the help of her friend Leslie, a volunteer with an international aid group, and coordination from Hadi, a Palestinian mother of two on the ground, Sreereashmi managed to channel aid into one of the most devastated regions on the planet. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she explained how the haunting images of crying, starving children moved her to act.
“There have been times when I couldn't sleep thinking about the children in Gaza. I feel like I should pick them up and bring them here.” These poignant words by Sreereshmi capture the spirit of her mission, a mission of compassion, driven by love, and realised through action.
Despite the immense challenges, Sreereshmi and her network were able to provide food and clean drinking water to several displaced children in northern Gaza. One of the most touching moments in her journey came when she received a photo of baby Dua Mariam smiling on her first birthday, celebrated amid rubble and uncertainty. It was a powerful reminder of resilience, made possible in part by Sreereshmi’s unwavering support.
“When I see children suffering from war, I feel like I have to save them somehow,” she said. “I decided to do what I could, even from my limited circumstances.”
Sreereshmi’s effort was funded by generous friends and well-wishers. Malayalis are people who give a river when someone asks for a glass of water, -she said, expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity from the community.
This is not the first time Sreereshmi has stepped up in times of crisis. She was active in relief efforts during the floods in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wayanad landslide disaster. But her work for Gaza’s children stands out for its global impact and humanitarian significance.
“This is not charity; this is humanity,” Sreereshmi says. “All I want is peace in Palestine and a safe future for these children.”
As more people reach out to her, inspired by her actions and eager to contribute, Sreereshmi continues to coordinate grassroots efforts to help those in need, proving once again that a single heart filled with compassion can bring light even in the darkest times.
