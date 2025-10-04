ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Sreereshmi: Kerala Woman Who Sent Water To War-Torn Gaza

Kochi: “Thank You, Reshmi and her friends from Kerala,” read a poster held by a child from Gaza, the image of which went viral on social media. The kids were seen thanking Sreereashmi, a resident of Kayamkulam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, for helping to provide water and food to the besieged territory, which the United Nations declared famine-stricken.

As images and videos of war-torn Gaza continue to shock the world, Sreereashmi has emerged as a symbol of hope and humanity for Malayalis across the globe. Her efforts to deliver drinking water and food to children displaced by the ongoing Israeli offensive have not only provided relief but also touched hearts across social media.

With the help of her friend Leslie, a volunteer with an international aid group, and coordination from Hadi, a Palestinian mother of two on the ground, Sreereashmi managed to channel aid into one of the most devastated regions on the planet. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she explained how the haunting images of crying, starving children moved her to act.

“There have been times when I couldn't sleep thinking about the children in Gaza. I feel like I should pick them up and bring them here.” These poignant words by Sreereshmi capture the spirit of her mission, a mission of compassion, driven by love, and realised through action.