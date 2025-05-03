WAVES 2025: Community Radio Empowering Every Section of Society, Asserts Union Minister Murugan

Mumbai: Community radio plays a vital role in giving voice to every section of the society, especially those in the interior belts, emphasised Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan while addressing the 8th National Community Radio Conference organised on the occasion of the 'WAVES 2025' global conference in Mumbai.

The event, which primarily focused on evolving role of community radio in social empowerment, cultural preservation and rural development, was graced by Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary Prithul Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Indian Institute of Communication Anupama Bhatnagar and other dignitaries.

During the conference, awards were presented to community radio stations for significant contributions in categories like Innovative Communication, Promotion of Local Culture, and Sustainable Broadcasting Models.

After inaugurating the event, MoS Murugan said, "Over the years, community radios have done excellent work and have now been honoured with various recognitions in categories like Innovative Communication, Promoting Local Culture, Sustainability Model Awards. Community radio programs reflect the actual feelings of the local community, its culture, art, literature and cuisine."

"Community radio is a very important medium to reach every corner of the country. Through community radios, one should make efforts to reach out to as many communities as possible by making maximum use of technology, in the future," he asserted. Murugan noted that community radio is not just a source of information and entertainment, but it reflects local culture, traditions, giving voice to the unheard voices.

During the WAVES conference, seminars were organised on various topics related to community radio throughout the day, where discussions were held on the economic development of community radios and ways to empower those. Subject experts from various universities of the country as well as representatives of various community radios also participated in this seminar.

