ETV Bharat / bharat

WAVES 2025: Community Radio Empowering Every Section of Society, Asserts Union Minister Murugan

Union MoS for Information and Broadcasting L.Murugan appealed that the community radios in the country should provide a platform to every section of the society.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 11:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

Mumbai: Community radio plays a vital role in giving voice to every section of the society, especially those in the interior belts, emphasised Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan while addressing the 8th National Community Radio Conference organised on the occasion of the 'WAVES 2025' global conference in Mumbai.

The event, which primarily focused on evolving role of community radio in social empowerment, cultural preservation and rural development, was graced by Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary Prithul Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Indian Institute of Communication Anupama Bhatnagar and other dignitaries.

During the conference, awards were presented to community radio stations for significant contributions in categories like Innovative Communication, Promotion of Local Culture, and Sustainable Broadcasting Models.

After inaugurating the event, MoS Murugan said, "Over the years, community radios have done excellent work and have now been honoured with various recognitions in categories like Innovative Communication, Promoting Local Culture, Sustainability Model Awards. Community radio programs reflect the actual feelings of the local community, its culture, art, literature and cuisine."

"Community radio is a very important medium to reach every corner of the country. Through community radios, one should make efforts to reach out to as many communities as possible by making maximum use of technology, in the future," he asserted. Murugan noted that community radio is not just a source of information and entertainment, but it reflects local culture, traditions, giving voice to the unheard voices.

During the WAVES conference, seminars were organised on various topics related to community radio throughout the day, where discussions were held on the economic development of community radios and ways to empower those. Subject experts from various universities of the country as well as representatives of various community radios also participated in this seminar.

Read More

112 Years of Indian Cinema: Ramoji Group Stall Steals Spotlight At Waves 2025 Summit

Mumbai: Community radio plays a vital role in giving voice to every section of the society, especially those in the interior belts, emphasised Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan while addressing the 8th National Community Radio Conference organised on the occasion of the 'WAVES 2025' global conference in Mumbai.

The event, which primarily focused on evolving role of community radio in social empowerment, cultural preservation and rural development, was graced by Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary Prithul Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Indian Institute of Communication Anupama Bhatnagar and other dignitaries.

During the conference, awards were presented to community radio stations for significant contributions in categories like Innovative Communication, Promotion of Local Culture, and Sustainable Broadcasting Models.

After inaugurating the event, MoS Murugan said, "Over the years, community radios have done excellent work and have now been honoured with various recognitions in categories like Innovative Communication, Promoting Local Culture, Sustainability Model Awards. Community radio programs reflect the actual feelings of the local community, its culture, art, literature and cuisine."

"Community radio is a very important medium to reach every corner of the country. Through community radios, one should make efforts to reach out to as many communities as possible by making maximum use of technology, in the future," he asserted. Murugan noted that community radio is not just a source of information and entertainment, but it reflects local culture, traditions, giving voice to the unheard voices.

During the WAVES conference, seminars were organised on various topics related to community radio throughout the day, where discussions were held on the economic development of community radios and ways to empower those. Subject experts from various universities of the country as well as representatives of various community radios also participated in this seminar.

Read More

112 Years of Indian Cinema: Ramoji Group Stall Steals Spotlight At Waves 2025 Summit

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COMMUNITY RADIOWAVES 2025MUMBAIWAVES 2025 EVENT IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.