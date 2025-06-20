Community Participation Key To Disaster Management: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh

Bengaluru: Effective disaster management requires strong public cooperation, not just government action, said Karnataka Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh at the inaugural session of 'CBDM India 2025' — a two-day international conference on Disaster Resilience: Community-Based Systems to Save Lives and Preserve Health.



Held at the JN Tata Auditorium, IISc Bengaluru, the conference was organized by Jeeva Raksha Trust in collaboration with IISc, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Indian Medical Association Saragur, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, and institutions like ISRO and NIMHANS. Over 800 delegates from disaster management agencies, healthcare, civil society, and the armed forces participated.



“The government can frame policies, but unless people are aware and law-abiding, we cannot avoid tragedies,” said Dr Rajneesh. Citing the recent landslide in Shirali, Uttara Kannada, which claimed nine lives, she noted, “This could have been avoided if structures weren’t built in a landslide-prone area. Authorities face a daily dilemma when people’s livelihoods are at stake.”



She also recalled her experiences managing floods in Belagavi when Maharashtra released water from the Koyna dam. Highlighting state preparedness, she said the disaster management cell has mobile contact data for over 70 lakh farmers, enabling real-time alerts during floods or droughts. Referring to the 201 flood-prone locations in Bengaluru, she pointed out that many constructions lacked proper approvals. “Evacuating or rehabilitating such areas is a major challenge. Any government action is seen as anti-people, so community cooperation is essential,” she stressed.



Dr Rajneesh noted that climate-related and man-made disasters are on the rise, with 3,080 disaster-related deaths last year—an 18% increase from the previous year. Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, Member, National Disaster Management Authority, addressed the event virtually. “The community is always the first responder. India’s resilience must be built bottom-up, with awareness and engagement at the core,” he said.



Jeeva Raksha Trustee Dr MA Balasubramanya stated, “Every life saved in a disaster is a victory of preparedness. Our focus is on health, speed, and compassion.” NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy emphasized integrating mental health into disaster response protocols “from village to state level.”



Other notable attendees included, Dr Ram K Nair, Technical Director, Jeeva Raksha Trust & Organising Secretary, CBDM 2025, Dr MR Seetharaman, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr BC Bhagavan, Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS, VVS Sreenivas, Director, Institute for Research and Innovation in Disaster Management (IRIDM), and Dr Navakanta Bhat, Director, Centre for Neuroscience, IISc.



The conference continued on Friday with technical sessions and collaborative workshops aimed at strengthening local capacity and knowledge-sharing for disaster risk reduction.