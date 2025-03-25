Community Effort Turns Ursi Village In Leh Into A Model For Water Conservation

By Rinchen Angmo Chuikchan

Leh: Ursi, a village located 130 km off Leh, has been developing an artificial glacier for the past seven years to address its water crisis. It is among many villages in the region that struggle with water scarcity and are solely dependent on spring water. With just 18 households, the village has set an inspiring example of how youth initiatives and community involvement can effectively address water shortages.

Using gravity, the villagers built an artificial glacier with a capacity of approximately 30,000 cubic meters of ice. They carefully selected a site where temperatures consistently remain below the freezing point. The height difference between the water source (spring) and the artificial glacier is 300 feet. Since 2019, the village has not faced water shortages, thanks to the initiative. Initially, the Lotus Flower Trust provided funding for the project, and this year, Acres of Ice also contributed to its development.

Ursi Village (Special Arrangement)

Sonam Angchuk, a nonagenarian villager, said, "Earlier, we had to perform prayers for water, but now, thanks to this glacier, we no longer face water scarcity. I have seen my village suffer from acute water shortage twice in my lifetime. Now, the yield has improved, and we have planted apricot and apple trees. Previously, we used to collect spring water from a pond, measure it and distribute it to villagers in turns, a practice recorded in the bandobas (revenue records). Don't fight over water — cultivate whatever land you have and take care of the deities."

Jigmet Namgail, an 85-year-old resident of Ursi, said, "Our artificial glacier remains frozen until August. We never fight over water. Our youngsters have worked hard to make this possible. We had only spring as our natural water source, but after creating this glacier, we no longer face water shortages. In the early years, all the villagers took turns working on the glacier, preparing tea and cooking at the site. Over time, the glacier has grown in size, proving to be very beneficial for us. Now, with new technology in place, just two people are needed for its maintenance, making the process much easier for everyone."

Rigzin Namgyal, a villager, said, "Since my childhood, I have seen villagers struggle with water shortages. Initially, the village youth made several attempts to build an artificial glacier, but due to insufficient funds, we were unable to complete it. When I got the opportunity to work with the Lotus Flower Trust, a UK-based Trust, led by CEO John Hunt, I requested a donation of Rs 3 lakh to create an artificial glacier. This glacier remains frozen until the end of August every year. Some researchers claim that this is the best artificial glacier in the entire Leh, as it is both highly beneficial and lasts longer. The reason we continue to create and maintain it is simple — people have a genuine need for water, and they trust the reliability of this glacier."

"Due to climate change over the years, the region has received less snowfall and rainfall, leading to reduced groundwater replenishment. Behind Ursi village lies Tar village. To prevent snow from being carried away by the wind to the other side, we built a six-foot wall at the top of the mountain with the help of the Leh Nutrition Project. That's how serious we are about preserving snow and ice. This is a sustainable artificial glacier without using any power or pumps, making it something that anyone can create. On the other hand, most artificial glaciers nowadays are automated and rely on electricity or solar power. While these modern methods significantly reduce manpower, our traditional approach remains just as effective," he added.

Kunzes Dolma, another villager, said, "Earlier, we had to irrigate our fields at night, but with this glacier, it has become much easier. For the past six to seven years, we have been cultivating our fields without ever seeing our crops dry up. We have also planted more trees, improving our environment."

Tsering Tondup, a villager, said, "The idea came from a few young villagers who were living in Leh City. They held a meeting to find a solution to the water crisis. Since most of them had jobs and responsibilities that prevented them from visiting the village frequently, the local villagers decided to involve themselves in their initiative. Since then, we have been continuously creating the artificial glacier. This year, we also received snowfall, and all the surrounding mountains are covered in snow, which makes us very happy. Now, we are planting more apricot, apple, pear and cherry trees to make the most of the improved water supply."

"Our entire village depends on two small springs for water. The artificial glacier we have created is not in the shape of an Ice Stupa because our water source is at ground level. Instead, we have used traditional techniques, such as placing thorns to slow down the melting process. We face challenges, especially the breakage of pipes due to both extreme cold and intense sunlight. In 2024, advocate Tashi Gyaltson, CEC of LAHDC, Leh, provided funds to purchase new pipes. Similarly, Acres of Ice also extended support to us," Tsewang Paldan, a villager, said.