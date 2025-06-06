Communist Leader Arunan Questions Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Credentials as a Linguist

Chennai: K U Arunan, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) joined the language row having questioned the union home minister Amit Shah’s credentials as a Linguist.
Amit Shah had recently said all Indian languages are born from Sanskrit. Arunan also asked why the Karnataka BJP did not oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that Tamil is an ancient language.
Language issue that arose in 'Thug Life'
Union Home minister Amit Shah’s remarks came in the backdrop of Actor Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks at the promotional event of the film 'Thug Life' that Kannada was born from Tamil language.
Various organizations in Karnataka strongly condemned Kamal's comment and demanded that he publicly apologize for this.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had also threatened that if Kamal did not apologize, the film Thug Life would not be allowed to be screened in Karnataka.
When Kamal Haasan's case regarding the Kanada-Tamil language issue came up for hearing in the Karnataka High Court recently, the court asked Kamal Haasan: "What is the problem in apologizing?"
Following this, Kamal Haasan’s counsel informed the court that the release of ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka would be postponed for a week.
Senior CPM leader and Professor Arunan was speaking to ETV Bharat regarding this issue.
The Marxist leader observed that: “Kamal Haasan had spoken with a sense of unity that Kannada was born from Tamil at the Thug Life promotion event.”
But BJP and the Sangh Parivar are creating problem with Kamal’s speech.
The Communist leader also felt that it was unfair on the part of the court to ask Kamal Haasan: “What is wrong in apologizing ?”
Two language families
The leftist professor observed: “In India there are two important language families. One is the Indo Aryan language family. It includes North Indian languages. The other is the Dravidian language family. It includes Southern languages. As a family, both are different. Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages belong to the same family.”
So, when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah say that all Indian languages originated from Sanskrit? What kind of linguist is he? Why didn't the Karnataka BJP question him for this? Why didn't Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran object to what Amit Shah said?" Arunan posed a series of questions.
Sister languages
The Communist leader went on to ask if it is commonly believed that the southern languages in the Dravidian language family are sister languages.
“We need to see if the BJP first accepts that Tamil and Kannada are sister languages,” he asked. The BJP is trying to create a chaos, he alleged.
Karnataka is also opposing the imposition of Hindi in the three language policy in the south. They are, therefore, taking up the Kamal issue to divert attention from this. There is nothing wrong with someone expressing their views on linguistics.