Communist Leader Arunan Questions Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Credentials as a Linguist

Chennai: K U Arunan, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) joined the language row having questioned the union home minister Amit Shah’s credentials as a Linguist.

Amit Shah had recently said all Indian languages ​​are born from Sanskrit. Arunan also asked why the Karnataka BJP did not oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that Tamil is an ancient language.

Language issue that arose in 'Thug Life'

Union Home minister Amit Shah’s remarks came in the backdrop of Actor Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks at the promotional event of the film 'Thug Life' that Kannada was born from Tamil language.

Various organizations in Karnataka strongly condemned Kamal's comment and demanded that he publicly apologize for this.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had also threatened that if Kamal did not apologize, the film Thug Life would not be allowed to be screened in Karnataka.

When Kamal Haasan's case regarding the Kanada-Tamil language issue came up for hearing in the Karnataka High Court recently, the court asked Kamal Haasan: "What is the problem in apologizing?"

Following this, Kamal Haasan’s counsel informed the court that the release of ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka would be postponed for a week.

Senior CPM leader and Professor Arunan was speaking to ETV Bharat regarding this issue.

The Marxist leader observed that: “Kamal Haasan had spoken with a sense of unity that Kannada was born from Tamil at the Thug Life promotion event.”