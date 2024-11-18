ETV Bharat / bharat

Communal Harmony Week: History, Significance, Importance In India

India is a nation with a diverse culture, where individuals from various religious, racial, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds coexist peacefully. Communal harmony is essential in our nation to maintain peace and unity.

Hyderabad: The National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) observes Communal Harmony Campaign and Fund Raising Week every year from November 19 to 25 and the last working day of this week is observed as the Flag Day.

Introduction of CHC Week & Flag Day:

In the Meeting of Executive Council, NFCH on August 7, 1992, it was suggested that a fund raising week should be observed by the Foundation every year along-with an intensified publicity campaign. It was also proposed that fund raising week should coincide with Quami Ekta Week which is organised from November 19 to 25 every year in Delhi and in the areas identified for implementation of scheme for assistance to children affected by communal violence.

Activities during Communal Harmony Campaign Week:

Cultural programmes, debates, seminars, symposia, painting competitions involving children of various communities for spreading the theme of communal harmony and National integration.

Rallies with banners are also organized as part of celebrations along-with posters and paintings giving message of unity in diversity, communal harmony and National integration attempted by school children.

During the Communal Harmony Campaign Week, few child victims of violence from different states, assisted by the Foundation are invited to Delhi to share their experience which promotes communal harmony and national integration.

Gandhi believed in the Vedantic principle of Unitism, asserting that all individuals are interconnected within a single universal existence. All men are fundamentally part of a single family unit. In order to discover their true selves, a person must consider the well-being of others as their own and commit to serving everyone. Sensual pleasures and material possessions serve as barriers that block the illumination of reasoning. Through his lack of awareness and self-centeredness, man becomes disconnected from the profound concept of unity.

Communal violence in India:

• According to NCRB report 2022, in the year 2022, there were a total of 272 victims of Communal/Religious Rioting in India.

• A total of 10 murders driven by communal reasons were reported nationwide in 2022.

• The Communal/Religious crime rate was 0.1 with 857 cases in 2020, increased to 378 cases in 2021, and decreased to 272 cases in 2022.

It is because of these past events that it is important for Communal Harmony to play a critical role in India in order to preserve unity and peace.

According to Article 51-A (e) of the Constitution, every Indian citizen is obligated to encourage unity and a sense of solidarity among all individuals in India, regardless of religious, linguistic, regional, or sectional differences. To accomplish the objective of brotherhood as stated in the Preamble, there is a need.

Every religion teaches us to coexist peacefully, promoting love and unity instead of division and hatred. It is important that we learn resilience, tolerance, and forbearance towards all religions and faiths, including willingness to make sacrifices. It is now the moment for humanity to coexist on earth peacefully as one united family. Living in harmony has transitioned from being just a moral rule to a lifestyle choice.