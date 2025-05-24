ETV Bharat / bharat

Commonwealth Day Observed On May 24: Facts And Significance

Hyderabad: Commonwealth Day, observed globally on various dates and on May 24 in India, commemorates the shared history and values of nations formerly part of the British Empire.

Initially linked to Queen Victoria's birthday on May 24, 1819, the day signifies the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth, emphasising unity and resilience. The 2025 theme, ‘Together we thrive’, highlights this commitment to interconnected and strong communities.

India became a member of the Commonwealth in 1950, as per the London Declaration of Krishna Menon.

Notably, in October 2010, New Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games.. The term "Commonwealth," rooted in traditional English, describes a political society established for the common good, echoing the Latin "re publica."