Commonwealth Day Observed On May 24: Facts And Significance

Hyderabad: Commonwealth Day, observed globally on various dates and on May 24 in India, commemorates the shared history and values of nations formerly part of the British Empire.
Initially linked to Queen Victoria's birthday on May 24, 1819, the day signifies the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth, emphasising unity and resilience. The 2025 theme, ‘Together we thrive’, highlights this commitment to interconnected and strong communities.
India became a member of the Commonwealth in 1950, as per the London Declaration of Krishna Menon.
Notably, in October 2010, New Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games.. The term "Commonwealth," rooted in traditional English, describes a political society established for the common good, echoing the Latin "re publica."
His Majesty King Charles III currently serves as the symbolic head, a role without a fixed tenure, following the more than 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Commonwealth Day serves as a significant occasion to reflect on the role of international cooperation in addressing global challenges and fostering prosperity and security among member states.
Fast Facts: The Commonwealth:
- The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal countries, spanning all continents and home to 2.7 billion people.
- The Commonwealth Charter outlines these values, and the organisation works through cooperation and consultation between member governments.
- The Commonwealth’s population is 2.5 billion, of which more than 60 percent is aged 29 or under.
- Worldwide, one in three young people aged between 15 and 29 lives in Commonwealth countries.
- The Commonwealth has observed over 160 elections in over 40 countries since 1991.
- The combined GDP of Commonwealth countries in 2021 was US$13.1 trillion and is estimated to reach $19.5 trillion in 2027, almost doubling in ten years from $10.4 trillion in 2017.
- Bilateral costs for trading partners in Commonwealth countries are, on average, 19 per cent less than those in non-member countries. A real Commonwealth Advantage.
- Half of the top 20 global emerging cities are in the Commonwealth: New Delhi, Mumbai, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Bangalore, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Cape Town, Chennai and Dhaka. Many small and developing Commonwealth countries are among those with the lowest ecological footprints worldwide.
- Commonwealth countries are among the highest performing in the Ibrahim Index of African Governance and make up 7 of the top 10 nations.
- In Sub-Saharan Africa, Commonwealth countries make up seven of the top 10 highest-performing countries for gender equality.