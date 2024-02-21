Committee on One Nation One Election Holds Meeting with Amit Shah

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reviewed its proceedings that happened with several parties and organisations during the last few months.

Sources said that the committee is in its final stage of compiling its report on holding simultaneous elections in the country and making recommendations thereon.

During Wednesday’s meeting that took place at Jodhpur House here, other members of the committee including Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, NK Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner were present.

"The high level committee reviewed its various activities in today's meeting," sources said. Carrying forward its consultations over the issue, the committee on Tuesday met a four member delegation of BJP led by its president JP Nadda.

While submitting a written memorandum to the high level committee, BJP president Nadda said that the party favours simultaneous polls. "Multiple elections and the Model Code of Conduct affect the delivery of good governance, affecting the development of the country. A lot of wasteful expenditure can be saved by holding elections across the country at once. Multiple polls lead to a lot of corruption," Nadda said.

Along with BJP, three other political parties including All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have supported the idea.

However, at least eight opposition parties, including the Congress, Left Front, Samajwadi Party (SP) opposed the idea, stating that such an idea would hurt India's federal structure.

One Nation, One Election figured in the BJP’s election manifestos of 2014 and 2019. The 2019 manifesto had said the party would work to "build consensus on this issue with all parties." The high level committee constituted by a notification issued on September 2, 2023 was tasked to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also appointed as a member of committee, opted out from the panel.