Committed To Make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free Before 31 March 2026: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Centre and the Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government in Chhattisgarh were committed to make the state “Naxal-free before 31 March 2026”.

Shah was addressing the President's Police Colour Award function at the police parade ground in capital Raipur. “When Chhattisgarh becomes free of Naxalism, the entire country will get rid of the menace of Naxalism. This is the commitment of Chhattisgarh Police,” he added.

The union Home Minister said that 287 Naxalites had been killed in encounters, around 1000 others had been arrested by the security forces and 837 Naxalites had surrendered before the security forces in the last year in the state. “This shows how the change of the government has expedited the fight against Naxalism. Four top Naxalites have been neutralized and for the first time in the last four decades, the civilian and security forces' killings have come down below 100,” he said.

The Home Minister also lauded the efforts of the Chhattisgarh Police in maintaining the law and order situation in the Naxal-affected state.

"It is a matter of great pride for any security force to get this President's Colours. I want to congratulate all the personnel of Chhattisgarh Police because they have achieved this in just 25 years. It is also a matter of great respect for police forces across the country. In the last five years, I have been in touch with Chhattisgarh Police in their action against Naxalites. It is a very brave force. This President's Colours signifies hard work, dedication, bravery, and your connect with people. They are working towards our motto to make India Naxal-free. It is a matter of great pride for all of us," Shah added.

The union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the state. He is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2024 as the chief guest. The Bastar Olympics Closing Ceremony is being held at the Indira Priyadarshini Sports Ground in Jagdalpur. The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to meet the students of Bastar. Besides, he is also scheduled to meet the Naxalites who have given up arms and joined the mainstream.