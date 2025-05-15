ETV Bharat / bharat

Comments Against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC To Hear On Friday MP Minister Plea Against HC Order

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed the registration of a criminal case against him for his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Shah’s plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih. The CJI orally remarked, "A Person holding such an office is expected to maintain...every sentence uttered by the minister has to be with responsibility."

When Shah’s counsel sought no coercive steps in the matter till the time he is heard, the bench directed him to move before the high court. The bench said it would hear Shah’s plea tomorrow.