Comedian Daniel Fernandes' Show in Hyderabad Cancelled over Threats from BJP Leader Raja Singh

Hyderabad : Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes' show, which was scheduled to be held here on Saturday, was cancelled following a threat issued by BJP MLA Raja Singh over the alleged remarks made by the former against the Jain community.

Expressing concern over the situation in a video posted on a social media platform, Fernandes said the show in Hyderabad had to be rescheduled "because of the unrest" caused by his previous show. The video that offended "people" was taken down and an apology was posted, he said.

"However, we are still receiving calls, messages and emails threatening us with violence and vandalism. Nobody is ready to guarantee the safety of my audience, my crew and myself. I don't want to put anybody in harm because of something I have said." "It's ok to disagree with an artiste's work. But to say that I will inflict violence upon an artiste because I do not like their work isn't the answer," he added.

In the video, the comedian also clarified that there was no intention to malign anybody and he understands that the Jain community is upset and angry. "This is not what comedy is about. Comedy is about all of us getting together, forgetting our worries and having a laugh," Fernandes said.

Raja Singh, in a video, alleged that Daniel Fernandes made atrocious comedy on the Jain community. He asked Daniel Fernandes to cancel the event or else face the wrath of the "karyakartas" that will make him think "50 times" to visit Hyderabad or Telangana. The BJP leader urged the police commissioner to get the programme cancelled.

History will remember "what we will do to those who make fun of Jain community or Hindu dharma," Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal here, said.

Recalling his opposition to a show by Munawar Faruqui in the past, he said Daniel Fernandes' show should be cancelled to prevent such an atmosphere being created.