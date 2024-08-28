ETV Bharat / bharat

Come up with Innovative Ideas to Provide Safer Working Environment for Healthcare Workers: Centre to States

New Delhi: Encouraging States and UTs to come up with innovative ideas which can be considered to enhance the security and provide safer working environment for healthcare workers, a crucial meeting of home and health ministry officials on Wednesday suggested States and UTs to install CCTV cameras in blind spots and integration with 112 helpline for health care workers.

The meeting was co-chaired by Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and DGPs of States and UTs in pursuance of order of the Supreme Court to ensure that certain basic minimum measures are put in place by the State Governments/Union Territories pending receipt of the report of National Task Force (NTF) to address the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) was present along with senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This follows the first meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary held on Tuesday.

Representatives of 26 States and UTs informed in the meeting that legislation are already in place to safeguard healthcare professionals.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal informed in the meeting that legislation are already in place in their States.

Some States and UTs informed in the meeting about the enhanced awareness through display of provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to protect health care professionals in hospital and medical college premises.

They have also informed about the provision of Chief Security Officers in Hospitals and Medical Colleges besides The process of police verification of contractual/ outsourced employees working in government hospitals

Significantly, States without similar Acts, during the meeting, were urged to frame the required legislation.

Interacting with the states, home secretary Govind Mohan requested the officers to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in blind spots in the hospitals with high footfall.