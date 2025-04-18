Colouring Clothes With Onion Peels: Bihar University Comes Up With Natural Dyes From Kitchen Scraps

Samastipur: Do you know how harmful the branded coloured clothes are for health? Studies have suggested that some of the chemical dyes used in these fabrics can even cause skin cancer.

To find an alternative to chemical colours, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Bihar has conducted an experiment, where clothes have been dyed with natural colours derived from leaves, seeds and various types of flowers. The most attractive among these dyes is the one prepared from onion peels, a common kitchen waste.

Ranjana Kumari, an MSc student of the Textile Department of the university, who developed a natural technique of dyeing clothes with onion peels, said this is beneficial for both the environment and health. Natural dyes are applied on silk, cotton and other fabrics.

Professor and Head of Department of Community Science, Sangeeta Dev said that seeing onion peels thrown away from the kitchen every day we decided to collect those in the hostel. After this, the peels are immersed into water and soon it starts to release colour. Thus the idea was conceived to prepare dyes from onion peels, she added.

Clothes coloured from onion peels (ETV Bharat)

"10 to 15 kg of onions are consumed daily in the college hostel. Due to this, a lot of onion peels are thrown away,"- Prof Dev said. She said silk, cotton, woolen and all kinds of clothes were dyed by onion peels. The most special thing is that the export value of such naturally-dyed clothes is very high, she added.

"At present, clothes dyed with dangerous chemicals are becoming the cause of serious diseases like cancer. The government has also banned many dangerous chemicals. In such a situation, dyeing clothes with onion peel is a better option for people" she said.

How to dye clothes with onion peels?

She explained that the method of dyeing clothes with onion peel is simple. "Anyone can do it. First of all, we need onion peel, water, cloth, a large vessel (in which the peel can be boiled with water). Optional materials include mordant (baking soda or vinegar) and salt, which are used to give a shiny effect to the clothes.

"First wash and dry the cloth that needs to be dyed. After this, keep the onion peel in a big vessel and cover it completely with water. Boil it for 1-2 hours. When onion peels boil, the water will become coloured. After this, keep this water in a separate clean vessel and put your cloth into this coloured water. For light colour, you can keep it for 30 to 60 minutes and for a darker shade, you can soak it overnight. After this, dry the dyed cloth," the HOD said.

Various samples of dyes (ETV Bharat)

Yellow onion peel gives golden, yellow, orange and brown colours, red onion peel gives pink, brown, purple, green and white onion peel will give light yellow or brown colour. In this way, different colours can be prepared from three types of onions.

Onion peel is beneficial: Onion peel is beneficial for the skin as it contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, it has antifungal properties that reduce itching and irritation.

The most important thing is that the water thrown after dyeing clothes is not dangerous for the soil unlike the chemical colours released from factories.

"Research is going on across the country to use natural and ecological dyes instead of dangerous chemical dyes. Apart from Central Agricultural University Pusa, research is also being conducted in IIT Kanpur and Delhi. Here, apart from onion peels, marigold, cassia, litchi, vermilion seeds etc. are used to dye clothes," Prof. Dev said.