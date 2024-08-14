ETV Bharat / bharat

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Three Others Conferred Kirti Chakra

New Delhi: Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed in action while leading from the front in an anti-terror operation in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag last September has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Three other security forces personnel -- Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous), Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (posthumous) -- were also awarded Kirti Chakra.

Col Singh was a combat veteran and was awarded the Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles. Bhat also laid down his life in the same operation.

On the eve of Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved a total of 103 Gallantry awards to the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, according to the defence ministry.

Besides four Kirti Chakra, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakra (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medals and six Vayu Sena Medals.