Colombo-Chennai Air India Flight Suffers Bird Hit

Airline officials cancelled the Air India Colombo-Chennai return flight after it suffered a bird hit on Tuesday.

Representational Image
By PTI

Published : October 7, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST

Chennai: An Air India Colombo-Chennai flight carrying 158 passengers suffered a bird hit on Tuesday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey, airport authorities said. The aircraft landed safely, and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the plane, they said. The bird hit was detected after it touched down at the airport here, the authorities added.

The aircraft has been grounded, and extensive checks were carried out by the Air India engineers, and the airline officials cancelled its return journey due to the incident, they said. The airliner arranged another aircraft for 137 passengers who later left for Colombo, they said.

