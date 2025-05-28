ETV Bharat / bharat

Collegium Recommends Transfer Of Four HC Chief Justices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, in a meeting on Monday recommended the transfer of chief justices of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand and Madras.

The resolution of the collegium, uploaded on the apex court website, said Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred from Rajasthan to the Madras High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from Tripura to the Telangana High Court

The collegium decided to transfer Justice MS Ramachandra Rao from Jharkhand to the Tripura High Court, and Justice KR Shriram has been transferred from Madras to the Rajasthan High Court.

The collegium further recommended the transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar to the Madras High Court from the Telangana High Court. "The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26 has recommended transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar of the High Court for the State of Telangana, to the Madras High Court," the statement says.