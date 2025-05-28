Collegium Recommends Transfer Of Four HC Chief Justices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, in a meeting on Monday recommended the transfer of chief justices of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand and Madras.
The resolution of the collegium, uploaded on the apex court website, said Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred from Rajasthan to the Madras High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from Tripura to the Telangana High Court
The collegium decided to transfer Justice MS Ramachandra Rao from Jharkhand to the Tripura High Court, and Justice KR Shriram has been transferred from Madras to the Rajasthan High Court.
The collegium further recommended the transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar to the Madras High Court from the Telangana High Court. "The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26 has recommended transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar of the High Court for the State of Telangana, to the Madras High Court," the statement says.
Born on November 17, 1964, Justice Kumar did his initial schooling at Suryapet in the Nalgonda district of Telangana and thereafter in Hyderabad. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and LLB from Osmania University. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988 with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and joined the chambers of senior advocate Ravi.
Born on September 28, 1963, in Mumbai, Justice KR Sriram did an LLM in Marine Science from London after pursuing LLB from Mumbai University. He registered with the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council in July 1986, and practised in the Bombay High Court, the Supreme Court, Consumer Commissions, Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal and Securities Appellate Tribunal and Company Law Board.
He was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013 and was made permanent on March 2, 2016. Justice Sriram was promoted to the post of Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on September 21, 2024.
Also Read: