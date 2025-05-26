Collegium Recommends Elevation Two HC Chief Justices, One Judge As SC Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, on Monday recommended that Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Bombay High Court judge Justice AS Chandurkar be appointed as judges of the apex court.

The five-member collegium met to discuss names to fill the vacancies in the top court. Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna are the other members of the collegium.

The retirements of former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice AS Oka had left the apex court with two seats vacant, and the third vacancy will arise upon the retirement of Justice Bela M Trivedi on June 9. However, Justice Trivedi's last working day was on May 15. The Supreme Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, was working with 32 judges post their retirement.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following chief justices/judge of the high courts, as judges in the Supreme Court: Justice NV Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (parent high court: High Court of Gujarat) Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, (parent high court: Rajasthan High Court) Justice AS Chandurkar Judge, High Court of Bombay," a statement by SC notifying the elevation said.