College Students Lack Knowledge Regarding Harmful And Legal Implications Of Cannabis Use: Study

New Delhi: Stating that peer pressure, stress reduction and experimentation remain the commonest reasons for consumption of cannabis among college students in India, a latest study on the prevalence of cannabis use found that the knowledge regarding harmful and legal implications of cannabis is relatively low amongst college students.

“Young adults (aged 18–25 years) are the most dynamic yet fragile fragment of the population. Special focus needs to be placed upon their attitudes and beliefs about the use of cannabis. They are more prone to developing substance use problems compared to the general population, as youth is a time for experimentation and identity formation. Their understanding of the harms and benefits of cannabis consumption should be assessed and emphasised for forming policies and guidelines regarding cannabis use,” revealed a study conducted by renowned professionals from the Department of Psychiatry, Department of Anatomy, Department of Physiology, Department of Health Research and Department of Radiodiagnosis from different hospitals across the country.

One-third of the participants in the study said that cannabis users had more friends, and about a quarter believed that they looked more macho and attractive and had greater intellectual ability after cannabis use.

“No significant difference was seen between users and nonusers. Smoking in the form of joints (47 per cent) was reported to be the safest way to use cannabis, followed by vaporiser (26.2 per cent). No significant difference was reported between users and non-users,” the study appeared in The National Medical Journal of India, stated.

Trends Of Using Cannabis

The cross-sectional study was done among college students across Mumbai. Male and female students aged between 18 and 25 years were included in the study.

Around three-fourths of the participants reported that they were aware of cannabis, with which awareness was higher among males, other religions than Islam, those living in a nuclear family and among cannabis users.

“11.2 per cent of the participants were users of cannabis, while around 89 per cent had not used cannabis in the past. Approximately 15 per cent of participants expressed a desire to take cannabis in the future, with participants who were presently using cannabis expressing significantly higher. Around 72 per cent of users were introduced to cannabis by their friends,” the study found.

Common Reasons For Consumption Of Cannabis

The most common reasons for consumption of cannabis were peer pressure (29.6 per cent), followed by stress reduction (23.5 per cent), experimentation (21.9 per cent) and enjoyment (15.4 per cent), whereas the least common reasons were to look modern (10.8 per cent) and to enhance academic performance (10 per cent).

“Experimenting with cannabis and looking modern was the reason cited significantly more in low-income groups compared to high-income groups. Younger participants felt that cannabis reduces stress as compared to older participants. About 73.1 per cent of the participants agreed that cannabis is harmful to them, whereas 9.2 per cent believed it to be beneficial. Non-users considered cannabis to be more harmful than user,s who held a more neutral view regarding the effects of cannabis,” the study revealed.

A Major Concern

Terming the findings of the study as very concerning, renowned health expert and past president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India, Dr Tamorish Kole said that the rise in cannabis use among Indian college students, with 11.2 per cent being users and 15 per cent expressing future intent, is very concerning.

“Peer pressure, stress relief, and curiosity—mostly influenced by friends—were key factors. While most students knew about cannabis harms, many were unaware of legal issues or synthetic variants. Users showed more permissive attitudes than non-users, revealing a clear perception gap. These findings call for targeted preventive strategies focused on youth psychology and peer influence,” said Dr Kole, who is the Director of Emergency Medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pune.

Role Of Media

According to the study, more than a third of the participants believed that social media encourages cannabis use by promoting the benefits of cannabis, which is contrary to 61.5 per cent of the respondents who reported having encountered messages about the harmful effects of cannabis.

“However, those with prior cannabis use had seen more permissive posts about cannabis on social media. It is seen that media has an informative and persuasive effect on the students regarding cannabis use and misuse, and thus, media organisations and mass media publications should be more sensitive, careful and refrain from publicising wrong, encouraging and enticing news,” the study stated.

Poor Knowledge Regarding The Harmful Effects Of Cannabis Use

Cannabis continues to be the most commonly used illicit substance among Indian youth. “The knowledge regarding harmful effects and legal implications of Cannabis is relatively low amongst college students,” the study revealed.

It said that imparting knowledge in early adolescence remains crucial in mitigating ignorant attitudes towards harmful cannabis use. Preventive drug education programmes can deter or delay drug use through changes in the knowledge and attitude of the youth, making them better equipped to deal with peer pressure and other stressors.

Legal Implications Of Using Cannabis

Cannabis use in India is largely illegal under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) of 1985. The NDPS Act criminalises the production, sale, purchase, transportation, and other commercial activities related to cannabis.

According to Section 20 of the NDPS Act, holding a small quantity of cannabis can put a person behind bars with rigorous imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

Use And Seizure Of Cannabis

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance in the world.

The typical herbal form of cannabis consists of the flowers and subtending leaves, and stalks of mature pistillate female plants. The resinous form of the drug is known as Hashish. Cannabis contains a number of chemical substances; however, the most predominant and only psychoactive substance is (-)-trans-delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9-THC or THC).

Cannabis is primarily consumed in three forms in India: bhang, ganja, and charas. Bhang is an edible preparation made from cannabis leaves. Ganja is basically dried flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant, whereas charas is a cannabis concentrate, or resin, derived from a live cannabis plant.

According to the government data, between 2021-23, the drug law enforcement agencies in India have seized 2,159,533 kg of cannabis from across the country.

According to Dr Kole, the government should launch early, school-based awareness campaigns and regulate pro-cannabis content on social media.

“To tackle rising cannabis use among youth, training educators and parents to spot early signs and offer support is vital. Equally important is de-stigmatising help-seeking and expanding access to youth-friendly mental health and addiction services,” Dr Kole said.

