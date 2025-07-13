College Student On Ventilator Support At AIIMS Bhubaneswar After Self-Immolation Bid

Bhubaneswar: A student of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, who set herself on fire on the campus over alleged sexual harassment on Saturday, has been put on ventilator support at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after she sustained 95 per cent burn injuries. A 12-member team of doctors is closely monitoring her health condition.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with his deputy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday to inquire about the girl's condition. Majhi interacted with doctors and spoke to her family.

The CM later said government has taken the incident very seriously and stringent action will be taken against those found responsible. "The victim's condition is critical. We are in contact with Delhi AIIMS. An eight-member doctors' team is currently treating the victim and a team from Delhi AIIMS is being connected virtually. Once her health improves, she will be airlifted to Delhi," Majhi said.

Also, state higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj visited the hospital along with health minister Mukesh Mahaling and MLA Babu Singh. They discussed the student's condition with doctors and interacted with her father. Mahaling said, “A team of doctors including specialists is engaged in treating the victim at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. All efforts are being made to save the girl."

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has appealed the Governor to intervene and ensure justice. "Once again, I pray to Lord Jagannatha for the speedy recovery of the Fakir Mohan University student," Patnaik wrote on his X handle.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has set up an eight-member expert panel, comprising senior doctors from critical care, surgery, nephrology, pulmonology and anesthesiology, for monitoring her health round-the-clock and ensuring coordination across departments for seamless intervention.

“Her condition is still critical. She has been put on ventilator in a special ICU ward. Doctors from multiple departments are treating her. She suffered burn injuries of around 90-95 per cent. Her kidneys were also affected. We are keeping a close watch on her condition and providing her the best care. We can predict her recovery after 24 to 48 hours of observation. We can consider airlifting her only after her condition stabilises,” said Prof Ashutosh Biswas, director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed Odisha DGP to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, take strict action against the accused and extend all necessary medical and psychological support to the victim free of cost. The commission has sought an action taken report within three days.

Meanwhile, a three-member team will visit Fakir Mohan College to investigate into the alleged sexual harassment incident. Accused teacher, Samir Sahu, head of the department of Education Studies has been suspended and arrested. College principal Dillip Kumar Ghosh has also been placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty.

The girl, a second-year integrated BEd student, set herself on fire after allegedly being harassed by Sahu. She was immediately rushed to Balasore Medical College and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The Sahadevkhunta Police arrested Sahu based on prima facie evidence and directed Ghosh not to leave station without prior permission.

The incident sparked outrage among students and locals, who are demanding a fair probe and action against the accused teacher. Balasore Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said accused Samir Sahu has been arrested and produced in court.