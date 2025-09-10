ETV Bharat / bharat

Collector Resolves Gurukul Student Protest Who Fled Campus Over Abuse Allegations

Class 10 students of Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Gurukul scaled fences to reach the Collectorate, citing denial of sports and harsh discipline.

Collector Resolves Gurukul Student Protest (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST

Chityala (Wanaparthy): On Tuesday morning in Chityala, Wanaparthy district, eighty students of the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Boys' Gurukul School staged a protest, alleging inhumane treatment by the principal and teachers. The incident culminated in the District Collector Adarsh Surabhi personally arriving at the school and resolving the issue.

The incident began when 80 students from Class 10, determined to bring their problems to the attention of the Collector, scaled the school's fence. They began running toward the Collectorate, located approximately five kilometres away.

After the principal alerted authorities, local youth, teachers, and rural police gathered to intercept the students.

When the information reached the Collector, Adarsh Surabhi initially sent a team of officials, including Additional Collector Yadayya, DMHO Srinivasulu, Tahsildar Ramesh Reddy, and CI Krishna.

However, the students refused to speak to anyone but the Collector, prompting his arrival at the school. During their meeting with the Collector, the students voiced their complaints. They alleged they were being barred from sports due to academic pressures.

Moreover, they alleged that school staff members unnecessarily accuse them, use abusive language and contact their parents to scold them over minor issues.

In response, Collector Surabhi held a special meeting with both students and teachers. He issued orders for the school to improve facilities, install a complaint box on the premises, and organise a meeting with parents in the near future. To further reassure the students, he shared lunch with them.

Collector Surabhi later spoke after the meeting and stated that he met with the Class 10 students, who reported being denied the opportunity to play, among other problems. The complaints were noted. He urged the authorities to install a complaint box should be installed, and he reminded the students of the significance of their tenth-grade year.

The Collector said, "I came to meet the class 10th students. They mentioned that they were not being allowed to play and other problems they were facing. We have taken note of those. We are setting up a complaint box for them. We explained to them that this year is very crucial as it is the tenth grade. Soon, a meeting will be organised with parents and teachers under the auspices of the Deputy Collector - Adarsh ​​Surabhi, Wanaparthy Collector, said.

