Collector Resolves Gurukul Student Protest Who Fled Campus Over Abuse Allegations

Chityala (Wanaparthy): On Tuesday morning in Chityala, Wanaparthy district, eighty students of the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Boys' Gurukul School staged a protest, alleging inhumane treatment by the principal and teachers. The incident culminated in the District Collector Adarsh Surabhi personally arriving at the school and resolving the issue.

The incident began when 80 students from Class 10, determined to bring their problems to the attention of the Collector, scaled the school's fence. They began running toward the Collectorate, located approximately five kilometres away.

After the principal alerted authorities, local youth, teachers, and rural police gathered to intercept the students.

When the information reached the Collector, Adarsh Surabhi initially sent a team of officials, including Additional Collector Yadayya, DMHO Srinivasulu, Tahsildar Ramesh Reddy, and CI Krishna.

However, the students refused to speak to anyone but the Collector, prompting his arrival at the school. During their meeting with the Collector, the students voiced their complaints. They alleged they were being barred from sports due to academic pressures.