Cold Wave Conditions Persist In Kashmir; IMD Forecast Rain, Snowfall From Today Evening

Representational Image (File Photo ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir on Sunday with the mercury staying below freezing point at several places in the Valley. The extreme subzero temperatures have resulted in the freezing of water bodies and drinking water supply lines in some districts.

Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, marginally up from minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 1 degree Celsius, up from last night. Gulmarg skiing resort settled at minus 3.4 degree Celsius, up from minus -3.6 degree Celsius. Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius, up from minus 4.3 degree Celsius. Kupwara registered a low of 0.1 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Kokernag recorded 0.4 degree C, Sonamarg (minus 0.7 degree Celsius), Ganderbal minus 2.2 degree Celsius), and Pulwama minus 2.1 degree Celsius. Zojila continued to witness bone-chilling cold with a minimum temperature record at minus 18.0 degree Celsius.

Bandipora 0.4 degree Celsius, Baramulla 1.2 degree Celsius, Budgam minus 1.3 degree Celsius, Kulgam minus 2.0 degree Celsius, Shopian minus 3.5 degree Celsius.

The Jammu region also recorded cold temperatures but it was warmer than the Valley.

The Jammu district recorded minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius, while Banihal recorded a temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.2 degree Celsius, Katra 8.0 degree Celsius, Bhaderwah 0.4 degree Celsius, Kishtwar 3.9 degree Celsius, Padder minus 4.4 degree Celsius, Kathua 7 degree Celsius, Ramban 11.4 degree Celsius, Samba 3.1 degree Celsius, Udhampur 3.6 degree Celsius, Poonch 6.1 degree Celsius and Rajouri 2.8 degree Celsius.

The Ladakh UT witnessed the freezing temperature of sub-zero. Leh recorded a temperature of minus 7.2 degree Celsius while Kargil recorded a minus 5.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley from today evening. Light rainfall with gusty winds will likely occur in a few places in the Jammu division.

