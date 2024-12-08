ETV Bharat / bharat

Cold Wave Conditions Persist In Kashmir; IMD Forecast Rain, Snowfall From Today Evening

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir on Sunday with the mercury staying below freezing point at several places in the Valley. The extreme subzero temperatures have resulted in the freezing of water bodies and drinking water supply lines in some districts.

Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, marginally up from minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 1 degree Celsius, up from last night. Gulmarg skiing resort settled at minus 3.4 degree Celsius, up from minus -3.6 degree Celsius. Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius, up from minus 4.3 degree Celsius. Kupwara registered a low of 0.1 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Kokernag recorded 0.4 degree C, Sonamarg (minus 0.7 degree Celsius), Ganderbal minus 2.2 degree Celsius), and Pulwama minus 2.1 degree Celsius. Zojila continued to witness bone-chilling cold with a minimum temperature record at minus 18.0 degree Celsius.

Bandipora 0.4 degree Celsius, Baramulla 1.2 degree Celsius, Budgam minus 1.3 degree Celsius, Kulgam minus 2.0 degree Celsius, Shopian minus 3.5 degree Celsius.