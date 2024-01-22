Cold day conditions predicted in Ayodhya on consecration day

New Delhi: Ayodhya and nearby areas experienced misty weather on Monday morning and cold day conditions are predicted to prevail during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met Office said shallow fog limited visibility to 1,000 metres until 9 am.

According to the weather department, Ayodhya is likely to experience 'cold day' conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

The IMD launched a dedicated webpage on Thursday to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and nearby areas. The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi, among other important places, is available on the webpage. A weather bulletin, containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings, is also available to users in both Hindi and English.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 'dense' is between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' is between 201 and 500 metres, and 'shallow' is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal, and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.