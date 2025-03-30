Coincidence Of Ugadi, Eid Floods Bengaluru Markets With Last-Minute Shoppers

Bengaluru: India is witnessing a unique confluence of celebrations as the Hindu festival of Ugadi and the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Fitr coincide, spreading joy, brotherhood and harmony among citizens. While devotees offer prayers and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead, markets are bustling with festive fervor despite rising prices. The atmosphere is filled with positivity as people from different communities come together to celebrate their traditions with mutual respect and love.

Ugadi, marking the beginning of the Shri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Homes are being adorned with colorful rangoli, and traditional delicacies are being prepared to usher in the new year with sweetness and joy. Temples have been abuzz with special pujas and prayers since the early hours.

Heavy rush of shoppers sends traffic movement out of gear. (ETV Bharat)

Ugadi is the New Year, celebrated by decorating homes, preparing sweets, wearing new clothes and performing special pujas. Special prayers are conducted in temples, particularly those dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In Bengaluru, some of the most thronged temples include Chokkanathaswamy Temple, ISKCON Temple, Kote Venkataramana Temple, Jagannath Temple, Sri Tirumala Giri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swami Temple, Devgiri Sri Venkateshwara Temple, Sri Srinivasa Temple, and Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

"Even though the era of Ugadi has passed, the charm is coming back. The New Year has brought new joy and new beginnings. May this year bless everyone with health, wealth, peace and prosperity," wished a devotee, capturing the essence of the festival.

Buyers at a market in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

People are also hoping for a favorable monsoon, a bountiful harvest and a disaster-free year. Ugadi is particularly significant in South India, where it symbolises the renewal of life, much like the changing of seasons. In Maharashtra, the same day is observed as Gudi Padwa, while North Indians mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratri.

Despite price hikes, the enthusiasm for the festival remains high. People have thronged Bengaluru's KR Market, Yeshwanthpur, Gandhi Bazaar and Jayanagar to buy essential items like mangoes, neem leaves, flowers, fruits and vegetables. Traders have reported brisk business, with many families busy with last-minute shopping.

Markets across Bengaluru have been seeing last-minute rush of shoppers. (ETV Bharat)

"The demand for flowers has surged due to Ugadi and Eid falling together. Prices for button roses and chrysanthemums range from Rs 400-450 per kg, while jasmine and crossandra are being sold at Rs 800-1,000 per kg," said a flower vendor at City Market.

Clothing and jewelry stores are also witnessing a rush of buyers, as people are imbued with festive shopping despite soaring costs. While the summer heat poses storage challenges for vendors, the high demand for seasonal items ensures thriving business activity.

Shoppers at a fruit market in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

Adding to the festive rush, many people are traveling back to their hometowns to celebrate Ugadi with families, leading to heavy traffic snarls in Bengaluru. The city's roads and highways are witnessing serpentine queues of vehicles at signals as urban dwellers head to their villages for the celebrations.

The Muslim community is also gearing up to conclude the holy month of Ramadan. With the crescent moon expected to be sighted in the evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Monday, marking the end of the month-long fasting and the beginning of joyous feasting and prayers.

People, eager to return to their hometowns, jostle to board a bus. (EETV Bharat)

Muslims have been actively shopping for new clothes, shoes, mehndi and other Eid essentials, filling markets with an infectious energy. "Eid is a time of gratitude and giving. We share our happiness with the less fortunate and seek blessings for their peace and prosperity," said a shopper at a bustling mall in Bengaluru.

The coincidence of Ugadi and Eid serves as a beautiful reminder of India's rich cultural diversity and the spirit of unity that binds its compatriots together. The shared festivities, mutual greetings and respect for each other's traditions highlight the strength of communal harmony the country boasts of.

Passengers wait for their turn at a bus depot in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

As people embrace the New Year with hope and prayers, the message of love and brotherhood resonates across lanes and bylanes, making this festive season a truly special and unifying occasion for all.