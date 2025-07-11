Coimbatore Blast: How The Three Terrorists Are Caught, TN DGP Explains

Chennai: Three terrorists, who were absconding for the last 30 years in connection with the bomb blasts, were recently arrested. Speaking to the media at the Chennai Police Director General's office on Friday, Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal said, '' The operation was launched to nab Abubakar Siddique, who had been absconding for about 30 years in connection with several bomb blasts and communal murder cases.

Abubakar Siddique arrested in Andhra Pradesh

The DGP said, "Teams have been formed with the help of the intelligence unit from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka state police, central agencies and the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad, and now, the three terrorists have been arrested after searching for them for many years. With no photographs of Abubakar Siddique available other than those from his youth, there was very little information about his whereabouts. He was reported to have operated under several names and was a loner who kept changing his location. He was also an expert in making high-end IEDs. With the help of technical experts' intelligence provided by informants, the special forces nabbed him at Rayachoti in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh."

Arrest of Muhammad Ali

During this highly secretive and risky operation, another wanted criminal, Mohammed Ali alias Sheikh Mansoor, was also identified by the Special Force. Within a short period, the Tamil Nadu Police, with the help of the Andhra Pradesh Police, arrested Abubakar Siddique and Mohammed Ali in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody by the Egmore court on July 1.

The information provided by Abubakar Siddique was immediately shared with the Tamil Nadu ATS, Andhra Pradesh Police, and Central Intelligence Agency. Based on this information, the Andhra Pradesh Police searched Abubakar Siddique's house and recovered explosives and a large number of electronic items. The ATS will take swift action to ensure that Abubakar Siddique and Sheikh Mansoor are punished as soon as possible.

Arrest of Taylor Raja

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Coimbatore City Police were tasked with another challenging task to track down Sadiq Ali alias Taylor Raja. He was wanted in four major cases, including the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts.

He had been absconding for 29 years since 1996. There are no photographs of him after his teenage years, and he is completely out of touch with his friends and family members. However, the Special Forces, which carefully collected evidence in some states, used intelligence information to track him down.

He was arrested on July 9 in Vijayapura, Karnataka, by a team of the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad with the help of the Karnataka Police. He was brought to Tamil Nadu and remanded in judicial custody by a Coimbatore court on July 10. The Tamil Nadu State Intelligence Department, along with its Counter Terrorism Unit, has achieved huge successes in two weeks. This involved months of hard work and professionalism. As a result, criminals, who had been absconding for three decades, were arrested. Furthermore, preliminary investigations have revealed that the three arrested criminals had changed their identities and were each self-employed.

"Furthermore, we are going to investigate from various angles, including whether they went abroad. Where did they get the money from? Since they are currently in prison, we are going to take them into custody through the court and investigate them from various angles," the DGP said.

