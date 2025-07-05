ETV Bharat / bharat

Coco Munzz: From Coconut To Community: Vijayawada Youth Crafts 60+ Unique Products, Creates Jobs & Spreads Health

Vijayawada: For most people, a coconut ends after drinking its water or breaking it as an offering to God. It becomes chutney, laddu, or sometimes just dried. But for Vepuri Venkata Vikas, a young entrepreneur from Vijayawada, coconut is the beginning of a revolution.

Through his innovative brand ‘Coco Munzz’, Vikas is turning coconuts into over 60 health based food products from coffee made with coconut milk to cakes, biscuits, milkshakes, ice creams, and much more.

What started as an idea in 2019 has grown into a unique industry based in Mallavalli Industrial Area, near Vijayawada, providing jobs and spreading awareness about the health benefits of coconut-based foods.

“We’re not just making food, we’re creating a lifestyle that’s rooted in health and tradition,” says Vikas, founder of Coco Munzz. “Our aim is to add value to the coastal coconut and make it a symbol of health.”

Unlike the market flooded with adulterated and chemical-laced foods, Coco Munzz stands out by avoiding artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. The brand prides itself on pure, health-oriented processing, using every part of the coconut flakes, water, and milk to create products not found anywhere else in the country.

“Coconut consumption helps regulate blood sugar, reduces diabetes risk, relieves constipation and thyroid issues, and even supports brain health by combating disorders like epilepsy and Alzheimer’s,” explains Dikshitha, Managing Director of Coco Munzz. “It also helps with weight loss and dissolving kidney stones. The fiber-rich coconut milk boosts metabolism.”