ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Cocaine In Condoms’: Mumbai DRI Seizes Liquid Narcotics Worth Rs 11 Crore At Airport

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized liquid cocaine worth Rs 11 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, officials said on Friday. The drug was found inside condoms, which were stuffed in the luggage of a Brazilian woman passenger during a routine inspection, they said.

Senior DRI officials said that the operation comes following a tip-off about a foreign national carrying a large quantity of drugs into India. “As soon as we received this information, we increased patrols at the airport and started questioning all passengers arriving from abroad,” said an officer. “After constant questioning and inquiry, we zeroed in on a suspect suitcase and eventually located liquid cocaine within,” he said.

The DRI is now investigating an alleged international drug syndicate linked to the seizure. “We are investigating the origin of the cocaine and who the intended recipient might be. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine whether the smuggling operation is part of a larger network,” said another senior DRI official.

Asked about the accused, the DRI refused to reveal the identity but confirmed that the discovery is a breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking at India's major airports.