Coastal Shipping Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Din

New Delhi: A Bill that seeks to promote coastal trade and encourage the participation of Indian-flagged vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Bill amid noisy protests by opposition members over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and the Adani issue. The Bill seeks prohibition of trade in the coastal water without a licence by vessels other than Indian vessels and permitting Inland vessels to engage in coastal trading subject to certain conditions.

It also seeks to empower the Director-General to issue a licence after taking into consideration certain factors including citizenship of the crew and building requirements of the vessel so as to create major jobs for Indian seafarers and to promote shipbuilding in India. The Bill seeks to create a National Database of coastal shipping to ensure transparency of procedures and aid in information sharing.

It provides preparation of a National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategic Plan for development, growth and promotion of coastal shipping. According to the Bill, no licence granted shall be suspended, revoked or modified, unless the licence has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

Coastal shipping in India holds great potential owing to the vast coastline of around 7,500 km and proximity to important global shipping routes. It has been recognised that maritime transportation, particularly coastal shipping is cheaper compared to other modes of transportation. The regulation of the coastal maritime sector in India lacks uniformity.

Non-mechanised vessels engaged in coastwise trade are governed by the Coasting Vessel Act, 1838 which only provides for registration of such vessels. The mechanised vessels on the other hand fall under the purview of the Merchant Shipping Act, of 1958.

Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the proceedings, asked Congress members Manish Tewari and Gaurav Gogoi to speak but they refused, saying that the House was not in order. Opposition members are allowed to speak on Bills if they wish to oppose it at the introduction stage itself.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, of 2024, was later introduced following a voice vote amid the din. The Bill is among the five new measures planned for introduction by the government in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.