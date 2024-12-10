ETV Bharat / bharat

Coast Guard Apprehends Two Bangladeshi Fishing Vessels

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended two Bangladeshi trawlers, "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5," along with 78 fishermen for unauthorised fishing in Indian waters.

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said it apprehended two Bangladeshi trawlers, along with 78 fishermen, engaged in "unauthorised" fishing within Indian waters. The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", it said.
By PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said it apprehended two Bangladeshi trawlers, along with 78 fishermen, engaged in "unauthorised" fishing within Indian waters. The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", it said.

"In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters," the ICG said. It said the operation was carried out on Monday. '

"The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL (international maritime boundary line) identified suspicious activity within the Indian Maritime Zone," the ICG said in a statement. "The ICG ship intercepted two Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorised fishing activities," it said.

The trawlers were inspected at sea and subsequently booked under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, it added. "Both vessels were escorted to Paradip for further investigation. The operation underscores the ICG's efforts in maintaining maritime safety, sharp vigilance and swift response to prevent unauthorized incursions/illegal activities at sea," the ICG said.

