COAS Gen Dwivedi Highlights Unpredictability Of Wars, Outlines Three Key Aspects Of Modern Military Preparedness

New Delhi: Highlighting the "unpredictable" nature of wars, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday outlined three major aspects of modern warfare and military preparedness.

Speaking at the 52nd National Management Convention of All India Management Association in Delhi, COAS Gen Dwivedi said, "When Russia went to war, we always thought that this war would last only for 10 days. The Iran-Iraq war, when we saw it, lasted for approximately 10 years. But when it came to the Operation SINDOOR, we were not sure for how many days it would remain, and most of us were saying, Why is it finished in a four-day test match? War is always unpredictable. We are unsure of the psychological impact a particular issue would have..."

General Dwivedi highlighted three major aspects of warfare and military preparedness - force visualisation, force protection, and force application.

"As far as we are concerned, we look at three aspects - force visualisation, force protection and force application. We see that the force visualisation, which was done in the Russia-Ukraine war was maybe there was a miscalculation. What is important in this is that we need to understand the technology which is there on the other side to sustain the war for a longer period. What it means is that we should be able to make sure that we have enough to last for a longer war," he said.

He further emphasised the relevance of the "David and Goliath system" in modern warfare, where a country with low-cost and high-technology capabilities can overcome a 'superior adversary.'