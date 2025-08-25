Coal Ministry's Major Push For Vibrant Green Zones across India, Sets Plantation Target Of 12,750 Hectares

By Santu Das
New Delhi: In a bid to transform mined-out lands into vibrant green zones across India, the coal PSUs under the Union Coal Ministry have set a plantation target of 12,750 hectares for 2025-29.
Afforestation serves as an essential approach for rehabilitating degraded lands, particularly those impacted by coal mining. It aids in the prevention of soil erosion, contributes to climate stabilisation, protects wildlife, and improves the quality of air and water. This initiative represents a significant advancement in environmental conservation.
Notably, India is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2070, as announced at the COP-26 Summit. However, the government has not specified net-zero targets for coal companies.
The coal PSUs have proactively aligned their operations with the national sustainability agenda and brought about 13,400 hectares of land under green cover from Financial Year (FY) 2019-20 to 2024-25 by way of intensive plantation and afforestation drive.
The coal PSUs have set a cumulative plantation target of 12,750 hectares for the period FY 2025-26 to FY 2028-29, as per the Union Coal Ministry.
Breakup Of The Plantation Target
The Union Coal Ministry said for the FY 2025-26, the coal PSUs have set a plantation target of 2,800 hectares, 3,100 hectares for 2026-27, 3,300 hectares for 2027-28, and 3,550 hectares for 2028-29.
"The Coal Ministry is not only mining energy but also nurturing nature. Through extensive afforestation and eco-restoration projects, the Ministry is transforming mined-out lands into vibrant green zones. These initiatives are reviving ecosystems, enhancing biodiversity, improving air quality, and building healthier, sustainable communities," an official said.
The official said the Union Coal Ministry is committed to turning mined-out areas into thriving green zones.
According to the Union Coal Ministry, state wise coal mined land reclaimed for ecological restoration purposes in last five years from FY 2020-21 to 2024-25, in Assam the the figure stood at 3.74 hectare, Chhattisgarh - 1,072.57 hectare, Jharkhand - 825.44 hectare, Madhya Pradesh - 1403.75 hectare, Maharashtra - 804.14 hectare, Odisha - 358.14 hectare, Rajasthan - 48 hectare, Tamil Nadu - 659.01 hectare, Telangana - 3059.50 hectare, Uttar Pradesh - 360.86 hectare and West Bengal - 561.45.
Altogether 9,156.60 hectares of land have been reclaimed for restoration.
Innovative plantation techniques such as the Miyawaki method of plantation have been adopted by coal PSUs. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has taken such an initiative by planting around 8,000 fast-growing saplings in a hectare, as per the Union Coal Ministry.
Miyawaki Method, a Japanese technique of plantation, is one of the most effective tree planting methods for creating dense forest cover quickly on degraded land.
It may be mentioned that Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) while according environmental clearances to coal mining projects, stipulates environmental safeguards such as installation of solar power plant, afforestation and green belt development, engagement of CNG/e-vehicles, mechanized transport systems, to reduce carbon emission as a part of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
