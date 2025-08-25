ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Ministry's Major Push For Vibrant Green Zones across India, Sets Plantation Target Of 12,750 Hectares

A plantation done using the Miyawaki technique, one of the methods adopted by the Union Ministry of Coal, for its plantation programs. Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a bid to transform mined-out lands into vibrant green zones across India, the coal PSUs under the Union Coal Ministry have set a plantation target of 12,750 hectares for 2025-29.

Afforestation serves as an essential approach for rehabilitating degraded lands, particularly those impacted by coal mining. It aids in the prevention of soil erosion, contributes to climate stabilisation, protects wildlife, and improves the quality of air and water. This initiative represents a significant advancement in environmental conservation.

Notably, India is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2070, as announced at the COP-26 Summit. However, the government has not specified net-zero targets for coal companies.

The coal PSUs have proactively aligned their operations with the national sustainability agenda and brought about 13,400 hectares of land under green cover from Financial Year (FY) 2019-20 to 2024-25 by way of intensive plantation and afforestation drive.

The coal PSUs have set a cumulative plantation target of 12,750 hectares for the period FY 2025-26 to FY 2028-29, as per the Union Coal Ministry.

Breakup Of The Plantation Target

The Union Coal Ministry said for the FY 2025-26, the coal PSUs have set a plantation target of 2,800 hectares, 3,100 hectares for 2026-27, 3,300 hectares for 2027-28, and 3,550 hectares for 2028-29.