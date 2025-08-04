Coal Mining Deaths Spike In Telangana, Bengal, Jharkhand

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Telangana, West Bengal and Jharkhand are the top three states registering maximum casualties of coal miners in the last five years, government data revealed.

According to official statistics in possession of ETV Bharat, Telangana registered 46 fatalities, followed by 36 each in West Bengal and Jharkhand from 2020 to 2024.

Fifty-two fatalities were reported from various coal mines across the country in 2020, followed by 51 fatalities in 2021, 28 in 2022, 42 in 2023 and 49 in 2024, per the data. A total of 777 injuries were also registered by various coal mines across the country during the same period.

Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has recently informed the parliament that compensation to the workers in the mines for injuries and deaths is provided by the respective mine management as per the provisions of the Employees' Compensation Act, 1923, administered by the state governments in their respective spheres.

“Apart from this, ex gratia & special ex gratia are paid. Additionally, Coal India Limited also provides Rs 1 crore in case of the death of a permanent employee under the corporate salary package insurance plan and Rs 40 lakh to a contractor worker,” Reddy said.

Ironically, these fatalities have been registered against the backdrop of India’s target of meeting future demand of coal through indigenous sources and reducing non-essential imports of coal.

“The domestic coal production is expected to grow by 6-7 percent annually in the next few coming years to reach about 1.5 billion tonnes by 2029-30,” the data said.

Coal production in Telangana, West Bengal and Jharkhand

According to the Coal Ministry data, Jharkhand registered maximum coal production in comparison to Telangana and West Bengal.

Jharkhand registered the second-highest coal production in India in the last five years. The state has registered coal production of 130.106 million tonnes (MT) in 2021-22, followed by 156.483 MT in 2022-23, 191.158 MT in 2023-24 and 102.872 MT in 2024-2025 till November, per the data.

Similarly, Telangana registered 67.232 MT of coal in 2020-21, followed by 69.637 MT in 2022-23, 72.521 in 2023-24 and 35.214 in 2024-25 till November 2024. West Bengal registered 29.069 MT of coal in 2020-2021, followed by 32.796 MT in 2022-23, 37.262 MT in 2023-24 and 17.078 MT in 2024-25 till November.

Top three coal-producing states

As per government data, Odisha registered maximum coal production between 2020-21 and 2024-25 till November. The state has registered 185.068 MT of coal production in 2021-22, followed by 218.981 MT in 2022-2023, 239.402 MT in 2023-24 and 142.128 in 2024-25.

Jharkhand was the second largest coal mining state, followed by Chhattisgarh, which registered 154.120 MT of coal production in 2020-21, followed by 184.895 MT in 2022-23, 207.255 in 2023-24 and 101.611 MT in 2024-2025 till November.

Meeting future demand of coal through indigenous sources

Most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous coal production. Import of coal mainly consists of essential imports like coking coal and higher-grade non-coking coal, as their domestic production is limited due to either scarce reserves or non-availability.

In order to meet future demand of coal through indigenous sources and to reduce non-essential import of coal, according to government data, domestic coal production is expected to grow by 6-7 per cent annually in the next few coming years to reach about 1.5 billion tonnes by 2029-30.

The all-India domestic coal production in the year 2024-2025 was 1047.67 million tonnes (MT) (Prov.) in comparison to 997.83 MT in the year 2023-2024, with a growth of about 4.99 per cent. During 2024-25, CIL produced 781.07 MT (Prov.) in comparison to 773.81 MT, with a growth of 0.94 per cent.

Ramp up domestic coal production

The central government has initiated several steps to ramp up domestic coal production and to eliminate non-essential imports of coal in the country.

Some of the major initiatives undertaken include single-window clearance, amendment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to allow captive mines to sell up to 50 per cent of their annual production after meeting the requirement of the end-use plants, production through MDO mode, increasing use of mass production technologies, new projects and expansion of existing projects, and auction of coal blocks to private companies and PSUs for commercial mining. A 100 per cent foreign direct investment has also been allowed for commercial mining.

Safety concerns of miners

Last December, the Coal Ministry launched the “National Coal Mine Safety Report Portal”, incorporating a safety audit module for the submission of audit reports. The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has revamped the old Coal Mines Regulation 1957 as “The Coal Mines Regulations 2017”, keeping in view modernisation, mechanisation, emergency response and evacuation plans.

Some of the measures initiated by the government to reduce exposure of mining include the introduction of blast-free mining technologies, such as Continuous Miner, Powered Support Longwall (PSLW) in underground mines, Surface Miner, Eccentric/Vertical Ripper in opencast mines and Hybrid HighWall mining to extract coal seams that are not techno-economically viable through the traditional opencast mining method.

Real-time monitoring of the UG mine environment by the Environmental Telemonitoring System (ETMS) and gas chromatographs is used for quick and accurate mine air sampling. Other initiatives like simulator-based training for Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators and Virtual Reality (VR) training programmes have also been initiated.

According to renowned environmental activist Atul Sati, the government should follow the implementation of the safety-related measures of the coal miners. “At the same time, the government should check all the illegal coal mining that takes place in the country,” said Sati while referring to the January incident that took place in the Assam coal mine.

At least nine people died while mining inside a deep well of an illegal rat hole mine for extracting coal at Kalamati under Umrangso Police Station of the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The rescue operation was started on January 10 and completed on February 20 this year. At least four dead bodies were recovered initially, and the mortal remains of five mine workers were recovered in February after a prolonged 44 days of relentless rescue operation.

“The government must show sincerity in taking action against all illegal mining in the country,” said Sati.