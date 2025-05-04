ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Miner's Day: Celebrating Workers Risking Their Lives To Advance Industrial Growth

Hyderabad: The coal miner's day, observed on May 4th every year, commemorates the hard work and sacrifices of coal miners. The Mines Act, 1952, and its associated regulations mandate the provision of medical facilities, safety and health measures, and rescue stations and trained personnel for the rescue of workers.

Purpose And Significance

The primary objective is to recognise and honour the labour-intensive efforts of coal miners who work under challenging and hazardous conditions to extract one of the most vital energy sources — coal. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of coal mining in India’s industrial growth and the risks miners face daily.

History

Coal mining in India has a long and complex history dating back to the early 18th century. The first commercial coal mine was opened in 1774 by the East India Company in the Raniganj Coalfield, West Bengal. Over the years, coal mining has become a cornerstone of India’s industrial framework. It commemorates this industry's development and the people who continue to support it.

India's first Coal mine was established in 1774 by the East India Company in the Raniganj Coal Fields. 4th May 1907 is significant as it commemorates the day when the first underground mine was inaugurated at Raniganj in West Bengal. So, this day is observed to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of coal miners. 4th May was declared as 'Coal Miner's Day' by the Centre in 2017.

Health Risks Faced By Coal Miners

Coal miners face a variety of health risks due to their work environment, primarily related to inhaling coal dust and exposure to other hazardous substances and conditions. These risks include respiratory diseases like black lung disease (coal workers' pneumoconiosis), silicosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as other issues like skin disorders, hearing loss, and injuries.

Black Lung Disease: This is a scarring disease of the lungs caused by inhaling coal dust over time. It can lead to breathing difficulties, shortness of breath, and even death.

Silicosis: Exposure to crystalline silica dust, which is common in coal mines, can cause silicosis, another scarring lung disease.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Coal dust exposure can contribute to the development of COPD, which includes conditions like emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Asthma: Coal dust exposure can also trigger asthma in susceptible individuals.

Other Respiratory Issues

Miners may also experience other respiratory problems like bronchitis and inflammation in the airways.

Other Health Risks: Skin Disorders: Exposure to chemicals, heat, and friction from mining activities can cause skin irritation, rashes, and other skin disorders.