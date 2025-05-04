Coal Miner's Day: Celebrating Workers Risking Their Lives To Advance Industrial Growth

Hyderabad: The coal miner's day, observed on May 4th every year, commemorates the hard work and sacrifices of coal miners. The Mines Act, 1952, and its associated regulations mandate the provision of medical facilities, safety and health measures, and rescue stations and trained personnel for the rescue of workers.
Purpose And Significance
The primary objective is to recognise and honour the labour-intensive efforts of coal miners who work under challenging and hazardous conditions to extract one of the most vital energy sources — coal. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of coal mining in India’s industrial growth and the risks miners face daily.
History
Coal mining in India has a long and complex history dating back to the early 18th century. The first commercial coal mine was opened in 1774 by the East India Company in the Raniganj Coalfield, West Bengal. Over the years, coal mining has become a cornerstone of India’s industrial framework. It commemorates this industry's development and the people who continue to support it.
India's first Coal mine was established in 1774 by the East India Company in the Raniganj Coal Fields. 4th May 1907 is significant as it commemorates the day when the first underground mine was inaugurated at Raniganj in West Bengal. So, this day is observed to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of coal miners. 4th May was declared as 'Coal Miner's Day' by the Centre in 2017.
Health Risks Faced By Coal Miners
Coal miners face a variety of health risks due to their work environment, primarily related to inhaling coal dust and exposure to other hazardous substances and conditions. These risks include respiratory diseases like black lung disease (coal workers' pneumoconiosis), silicosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as other issues like skin disorders, hearing loss, and injuries.
Black Lung Disease: This is a scarring disease of the lungs caused by inhaling coal dust over time. It can lead to breathing difficulties, shortness of breath, and even death.
Silicosis: Exposure to crystalline silica dust, which is common in coal mines, can cause silicosis, another scarring lung disease.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Coal dust exposure can contribute to the development of COPD, which includes conditions like emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
Asthma: Coal dust exposure can also trigger asthma in susceptible individuals.
Other Respiratory Issues
Miners may also experience other respiratory problems like bronchitis and inflammation in the airways.
Other Health Risks: Skin Disorders: Exposure to chemicals, heat, and friction from mining activities can cause skin irritation, rashes, and other skin disorders.
Hearing Loss: The loud noise from machinery, blasting, and other activities in coal mines can lead to noise-induced hearing loss.
Injuries: Coal mining involves heavy machinery, falls, and other accidents, which can result in various injuries.
Cardiovascular Diseases: Exposure to certain substances and the physical demands of coal mining can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.
Cancer: Exposure to certain substances, like coal dust and heavy metals, can increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer.
Musculoskeletal Problems: The heavy lifting and physical exertion required in coal mining can lead to musculoskeletal injuries and pain.
Gastrointestinal Problems: Some miners may experience gastrointestinal issues due to exposure to certain substances or changes in diet.
Nervous System Disorders: Exposure to certain substances and the stress of the job can affect the nervous system
Heat Exhaustion and High Blood Pressure: Deep mines can pose risks of heat exhaustion and high blood pressure for workers.
Exposure to Toxic Gases: Coal mining can release toxic gases like methane and carbon monoxide, which can lead to a variety of health problems.
Exposure to Heavy Metals: Miners may be exposed to heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury, which can accumulate in the body and cause various health problems.
Air, Water, and Soil Pollution: Coal mining activities can pollute the environment, potentially impacting the health of miners and nearby communities.
Morbidity: Studies have shown that coal miners have higher rates of morbidity (illness) than the general population.
• Impact of Open-Pit Mining: Open-pit mining can release particulate matter and other pollutants, which can contribute to respiratory problems and other health issues in the surrounding areas.
The specific health risks faced by coal miners can vary depending on factors like the type of mine, mining methods, and the presence of specific hazards.
It is an occasion to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices made by coal miners in India. However, it is also important to recognise the significant health risks associated with mining work, including respiratory and skin diseases, hearing loss, and mental health issues. The Centre has enacted several pieces of legislation to safeguard the health and safety of coal miners, such as the Mines Act and the Coal Mines regulations, but enforcement of these regulations remains a challenge. More efforts are needed to ensure the effective implementation of these laws and to provide adequate medical support and rehabilitation services to coal miners. By prioritising the health and well-being of coal miners, we can pay tribute to their contribution to our society while also promoting a safer and healthier workplace for all.