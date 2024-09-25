ETV Bharat / bharat

Coal Levy Scam: SC Grants Bail To Ex-Chhattisgarh CM's Deputy Secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Saumya Chaurasia, deputy secretary of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is an accused in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal-levy scam.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan asked additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, "How long can you keep her under custody? 5 years, 7 years?”

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Chaurasia, submitted before the bench that all the co-accused in the case have been granted bail.

The apex court said that she has already been incarcerated for more than a year and nine months, and told the ED’s counsel that charges are yet to be framed against her. The apex court pointed out that the trial has not begun in the matter. Raju opposed Chairasia's bail while Dave stressed that there is no certainty when the trial will begin in the matter.

“Without expressing any view on merits, we direct petitioner's release on interim bail subject to terms to satisfaction of trial court," said the bench.

During the hearing, the top court also questioned the central agency for its low conviction rate in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) matters and expressed its discontent on keeping people incarcerated without even framing of charges.