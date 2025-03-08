Coal India, IIT Hyderabad Ink MoU For Clean Coal Technology Research Centre

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero Research Center will be set up at IIT Hyderabad (IIT-Hyd) to develop advanced technologies that enable coal usage with minimal carbon emissions. The initiative aims to promote environment-friendly coal energy solutions.
For this purpose, Coal India and IIT-Hyd inked an agreement on Friday in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. The agreement was exchanged between Coal India CMD P M Prasad and IIT-H director Acharya B S Murthy. As per the understanding, Coal India would fund the centre with an initial grant of Rs 98 crore.
National Push for Clean Coal Research
Observing that the ministry has prioritised the development of research capabilities in the coal sector, Reddy said the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER) has been established at the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Ranchi to advance clean coal energy technologies.
The Centre of Excellence for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) aims to focus on pioneering clean coal technologies, and it will address key areas, including enhanced coalbed methane and coal mine methane recovery, carbon capture technologies and mineral beneficiation, AI and ML applications and energy efficiency and conservation, he said.
The minister also highlighted the growing demand for critical minerals worldwide, stating that IIT-H will provide technical expertise in identifying them. Additionally, Coal India employees are expected to receive specialised training at IIT-H in the future.
Reddy said the joint initiative underscores India's commitment to developing advanced clean coal technologies and promoting sustainable utilisation of coal resources in alignment with its net-zero commitments.
A decision was also made to partner with leading educational institutions like IITs to foster innovation and research in clean coal technologies, he said.
Reddy also said critical minerals play a strategic role in the economy and that IIT Hyderabad would make an effort to promote technology vis-a-vis critical minerals. Highlighting the importance of coal, he said 72 per cent of power is generated through coal.
Prasad said the first coal gasification plant of Coal India would come up, along with BHEL, at Lakhanpur mines in Odisha and start production by FY 2030.
The plant involves investment to the tune of Rs 14,000 crores and it is at the stage of tenders which has been completed, he added.
Also Read: