Coal India, IIT Hyderabad Ink MoU For Clean Coal Technology Research Centre

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero Research Center will be set up at IIT Hyderabad (IIT-Hyd) to develop advanced technologies that enable coal usage with minimal carbon emissions. The initiative aims to promote environment-friendly coal energy solutions.

For this purpose, Coal India and IIT-Hyd inked an agreement on Friday in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. The agreement was exchanged between Coal India CMD P M Prasad and IIT-H director Acharya B S Murthy. As per the understanding, Coal India would fund the centre with an initial grant of Rs 98 crore.

National Push for Clean Coal Research

Observing that the ministry has prioritised the development of research capabilities in the coal sector, Reddy said the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER) has been established at the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Ranchi to advance clean coal energy technologies.

The Centre of Excellence for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) aims to focus on pioneering clean coal technologies, and it will address key areas, including enhanced coalbed methane and coal mine methane recovery, carbon capture technologies and mineral beneficiation, AI and ML applications and energy efficiency and conservation, he said.

The minister also highlighted the growing demand for critical minerals worldwide, stating that IIT-H will provide technical expertise in identifying them. Additionally, Coal India employees are expected to receive specialised training at IIT-H in the future.