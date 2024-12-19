Coal Imports Witness Notable Decrease Of 3.1 Per cent: Centre

New Delhi: The Coal Ministry on Thursday said that coal imports during the April-October period in the current financial year witnessed a notable decrease of 3.1 per cent, reaching 149.39 million tonnes (MT) compared to 154.17 MT in the corresponding period of last year.

“Additionally, the Non-Regulated Sector (other than power) witnessed a more significant drop of 8.8 per cent, during April-October as compared to the same period of last year,” the ministry said.

Although there was a significant growth of 3.87 per cent in coal-based power generation from April to October this year compared to the same period last year, imports for blending purposes by thermal power plants decreased substantially by 19.5 per cent during the same period.

“This decline underscores India’s steadfast commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in coal production and reducing reliance on imports. The increase in coal import for the power sector is attributed to the import of coal by imported coal-based power plants (designed to utilize imported coal only) of 30.04 MT during this period, up from 21.71 MT, reaching a growth of 38.4 per cent in the corresponding timeframe last year,” the ministry said.

Moreover, coal production during the April-October 2024 period demonstrated a commendable increase, reaching 537.57 MT compared to 506.93 MT in the same period of 2023-24, marking a growth of 6.04 per cent. “This upward trend reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline coal usage and enhance domestic production,” the ministry said.

The Ministry said that the process to implement strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering coal production and improving availability is on. “These efforts are not only focused on safeguarding foreign reserves but also on enhancing the nation’s energy security. The proactive measures taken by the government to increase domestic coal output will ultimately reduce dependence on imports and contribute to the overall sustainability of India’s energy landscape,” the ministry said.

However, despite possessing the fifth-largest coal reserves globally, India faces a significant shortfall in certain coal types, particularly coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which are not adequately available from domestic sources. “This gap in supply necessitates coal imports to sustain key industries, including steel production, and to meet the growing energy demand,” the ministry said.