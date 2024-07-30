ETV Bharat / bharat

Coaching Centre Deaths: Protest by IAS Aspirants, Locals Enters Day 3

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Civil services aspirants and locals continued their protest outside Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar for the third day. The demonstration, sparked by the recent flooding of the coaching centre's basement which led to the deaths of three students, targets both the MCD and the coaching centre's management. Protestors demand compensation for victim's families and stricter safety regulations.

Civil services aspirants and locals continued their protest outside Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar for the third day. The demonstration, sparked by the recent flooding of the coaching centre's basement which led to the deaths of three students, targets both the MCD and the coaching centre's management. Protestors demand compensation for victim's families and stricter safety regulations.
Students protest outside the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar (ANI)

New Delhi: Civil services aspirants and locals continued their protest outside Rau's coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar for the third day on Tuesday. They are protesting against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the management of Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died after the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

"We will continue our protest against coaching centres which are not following rules and putting the lives of many students like us in danger," a protester, Ayush, said. He said a few police officers were advising students to go home and prepare for their exams.

"We are planning to hold a candle march and start a hunger strike until all our demands are met," he added. Another student Satyam Singh said, "Our demands are immediate compensation for the family members of the victim from Rau's IAS Study Circle on moral grounds and strict action against those responsible for the safety and security lapse."

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order. According to officials, Rau's IAS Study Circle was illegally using the basement of the building as a library. Locals have alleged that the drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt.

So far, police have arrested seven people, including the owner and coordinator of the coaching institute, in connection with the incident.

New Delhi: Civil services aspirants and locals continued their protest outside Rau's coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar for the third day on Tuesday. They are protesting against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the management of Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died after the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

"We will continue our protest against coaching centres which are not following rules and putting the lives of many students like us in danger," a protester, Ayush, said. He said a few police officers were advising students to go home and prepare for their exams.

"We are planning to hold a candle march and start a hunger strike until all our demands are met," he added. Another student Satyam Singh said, "Our demands are immediate compensation for the family members of the victim from Rau's IAS Study Circle on moral grounds and strict action against those responsible for the safety and security lapse."

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order. According to officials, Rau's IAS Study Circle was illegally using the basement of the building as a library. Locals have alleged that the drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt.

So far, police have arrested seven people, including the owner and coordinator of the coaching institute, in connection with the incident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OLD RAJINDER NAGAR FLOODCOACHING STUDENTS KILLED IN DELHIDELHI COACHING FLOODING INCIDENTCOACHING CENTRE FLOOD INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.