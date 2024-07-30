ETV Bharat / bharat

Coaching Centre Deaths: HC to Hear Plea Seeking Setting up of Panel to Probe Incident

The Delhi HC will hear a petition on Wednesday seeking the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the recent flooding incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, which resulted in the deaths of three civil services aspirants.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident in which three civil service aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which said the matter be listed on Wednesday if the petition is in order by afternoon. Petitioner's advocate said he filed the petition on Monday and urged the court to hear it during the day.

The court, however, said he shall remove the objections, if any, and thereafter it will be listed for hearing on Wednesday. Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on the evening of July 27.

The petition also sought to constitute a committee to probe and compile a report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following standard norms.

