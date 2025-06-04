CNG Races Ahead, PNG Crawls: Inside India’s Uneven City Gas Growth

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India's well-publicized aspirational goal to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to households nationwide seems out of track only 1.5 crore domestic connections have been installed as of March this year, half the pro-rata target of 3 crore.
Numbers highlighted in the new City Gas Distribution (CGD) performance report published by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) indicate there has been little progress in the government's vision of providing household PNG to 3 crore households by March this year.
The report paints a stark picture of domestic PNG rollout progress, especially the latest CGD bidding rounds. While the 9th bidding round in 2018 achieved only 26 per cent of the household PNG target, the 10th round in 2019 performed only slightly worse at 21 per cent. The newly launched 11th and 11A bidding rounds (2022), performed much worse at a shockingly incomplete 1 per cent and 0 per cent respectively, while the 12th round (2024) tests have reported zero domestic PNG connections.
The abysmal PNG delivery rollout occurs despite India's broader energy access aims and increasing scrutiny of cleaner cooking fuels. For example, nearly one-third of the 312 geographical areas (GAs) granted a license by the PNGRB with 93 GAs reporting zero PNG connections, illustrating the prevailing last-mile delivery barriers and uneven coverage.
Pricing, Imports, and Priorities: PNG's Complex Economic Equation
Dr Kirit Parikh, noted energy economist and former Planning Commission member, pointed to deeper systemic factors behind shortfall. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “We are short of gas. We are a domestic producer, but 50 per cent of our gas is imported. And when the import price fluctuates in the international market, the cost of imported gas becomes much higher than domestic gas. This raises questions on how much people can afford.”
According to Dr Parikh, the affordability of PNG is central to its limited adoption, especially among middle- and low-income households. “There is an initial cost involved. It’s very convenient to use PNG instead of LPG, but not everybody can afford it. If the price remains as it is, it becomes difficult to get customers, particularly in areas where houses are geographically distributed,” he said.
This lack of affordability, combined with infrastructural constraints, makes it less attractive for companies to expand PNG networks in sparsely populated or non-urban areas. Moreover, the allocation of cheaper domestic gas (Administered Pricing Mechanism or APM gas) prioritises sectors like fertilisers. As Dr Parikh explained, “PNG gets a small share of it. The total distribution is largely dependent on imported gas. So what can you do? You are restricted. Priority users like fertilisers get the first cut.”
The CNG Contrast: When Infrastructure Meets Demand
In sharp contrast to the sluggish PNG rollout, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure has not just met but significantly exceeded expectations. Against a pro-rata target of 4,877 stations, 8,067 CNG stations had been commissioned by March 2025, a 165 per cent achievement. In just one month (March), 347 CNG stations were added against a target of 213.
Energy expert Dr Sudhir Bisht believes the difference lies in both technical feasibility and commercial viability. “For CNG, the capital expenditure (capex) is large, but the end-use industries or fuel stations are built around the main pipeline, making it easier to handle. In case of PNG, each user is a separate household or flat. So the last-mile infrastructure is far more complex,” he told ETV Bharat.
Dr Bisht elaborated on how the delivery mechanisms differ significantly, “PNG requires laying down a complex maze of underground pipelines within crowded cities. The Right-of-Way (ROW) is extremely difficult to obtain. In contrast, CNG pressure pipelines, running at 2000 to 3600 psi, can serve large-volume consumers like factories, power plants, or fuel stations. The same volume simply cannot be matched by PNG pipelines operating at just 2 to 5 psi.”
Urban Bias and Market Realities
As the PNGRB report highlights, the geographical distribution of success remains uneven. PNG expansion has been more viable in urban clusters where customer density justifies pipeline investments.
Dr Parikh emphasised this market skew. “In urban areas, a PNG pipeline can serve many houses at once. But in rural or dispersed locations, the customer base is thin, and it becomes more expensive for companies to set up PNG networks,” he said.
The result is a clear urban-rural divide in access. Of the 312 GAs, nearly 30 per cent (93 areas) still have no PNG households connected, revealing the failure of CGD entities to penetrate non-metro regions. These include GAs from bidding rounds 11 and 12, which were meant to extend gas access to Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.
Dr Parikh also flagged the diminishing production of APM gas, further limiting supply flexibility, “APM gas is limited and its production is going down. Fifty percent of our consumption depends on imported LNG. So you are bound by constraints on whom you can supply, and PNG is lower in the pecking order compared to transport or fertilisers.”
Volumes Tell the Story
The gap in PNG adoption also reflects in consumption data. Of India’s total natural gas sales in FY25 (15,462 MMSCM), CNG dominated with 10,404 MMSCM or 59 per cent. Industrial PNG usage accounted for 4,748 MMSCM (31 per cent), while domestic PNG was just 6,174 MMSCM (8 per cent). The commercial PNG segment stood at 2 per cent.
Monthly sales for March 2025 followed a similar pattern, with 556 MMSCM for CNG, 342 MMSCM for domestic PNG, and 413 MMSCM for industrial PNG. The data underscores that CNG is not only better established but also more robust in demand and supply chains.
Dr Bisht added, “CNG is commercially more viable for sellers. The capex recovery time is low, regulatory delays are fewer, and awareness among users is high. In contrast, PNG struggles due to lack of consumer knowledge and the strong presence of subsidised LPG cylinders.”
Who’s Delivering What?
The PNGRB report also breaks down performance by company type. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) account for 27% of PNG household connections and 36 per cent of CNG stations. However, joint ventures between PSUs have the highest share of PNG domestic connections at 60%, whereas private players lag behind at 14 per cent.
The private sector’s low share raises concerns about incentives and business viability. Without better cost-recovery mechanisms or subsidies, PNG expansion remains unattractive, particularly in low-density areas.
Infrastructure Snapshot
India’s CGD pipeline network now spans 5,46,867 inch-kilometres. For natural gas transmission, common carrier pipelines cover 32,661 km, tie-in connectivity spans 792 km, and dedicated pipelines run across 780 km. In the petroleum pipeline segment, 13,652.5 km has been authorised, with 9,301 km operational and the rest under construction.
Yet, as Dr Bisht explained, pipeline length alone doesn’t solve PNG’s fundamental deployment problem, “Unlike CNG, PNG pipelines must weave through crowded neighbourhoods. That makes every kilometre far more expensive and time-consuming to build.”
Dr Parikh concluded, “In the long run, household cooking may have to shift to electricity. If PNG is to survive and grow, we must address pricing, availability, and market concentration. Otherwise, it will remain a niche option for urban elites.”