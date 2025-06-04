ETV Bharat / bharat

CNG Races Ahead, PNG Crawls: Inside India’s Uneven City Gas Growth

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India's well-publicized aspirational goal to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to households nationwide seems out of track only 1.5 crore domestic connections have been installed as of March this year, half the pro-rata target of 3 crore.

Numbers highlighted in the new City Gas Distribution (CGD) performance report published by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) indicate there has been little progress in the government's vision of providing household PNG to 3 crore households by March this year.

The report paints a stark picture of domestic PNG rollout progress, especially the latest CGD bidding rounds. While the 9th bidding round in 2018 achieved only 26 per cent of the household PNG target, the 10th round in 2019 performed only slightly worse at 21 per cent. The newly launched 11th and 11A bidding rounds (2022), performed much worse at a shockingly incomplete 1 per cent and 0 per cent respectively, while the 12th round (2024) tests have reported zero domestic PNG connections.

The abysmal PNG delivery rollout occurs despite India's broader energy access aims and increasing scrutiny of cleaner cooking fuels. For example, nearly one-third of the 312 geographical areas (GAs) granted a license by the PNGRB with 93 GAs reporting zero PNG connections, illustrating the prevailing last-mile delivery barriers and uneven coverage.

Pricing, Imports, and Priorities: PNG's Complex Economic Equation

Dr Kirit Parikh, noted energy economist and former Planning Commission member, pointed to deeper systemic factors behind shortfall. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “We are short of gas. We are a domestic producer, but 50 per cent of our gas is imported. And when the import price fluctuates in the international market, the cost of imported gas becomes much higher than domestic gas. This raises questions on how much people can afford.”

According to Dr Parikh, the affordability of PNG is central to its limited adoption, especially among middle- and low-income households. “There is an initial cost involved. It’s very convenient to use PNG instead of LPG, but not everybody can afford it. If the price remains as it is, it becomes difficult to get customers, particularly in areas where houses are geographically distributed,” he said.

This lack of affordability, combined with infrastructural constraints, makes it less attractive for companies to expand PNG networks in sparsely populated or non-urban areas. Moreover, the allocation of cheaper domestic gas (Administered Pricing Mechanism or APM gas) prioritises sectors like fertilisers. As Dr Parikh explained, “PNG gets a small share of it. The total distribution is largely dependent on imported gas. So what can you do? You are restricted. Priority users like fertilisers get the first cut.”

The CNG Contrast: When Infrastructure Meets Demand

In sharp contrast to the sluggish PNG rollout, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure has not just met but significantly exceeded expectations. Against a pro-rata target of 4,877 stations, 8,067 CNG stations had been commissioned by March 2025, a 165 per cent achievement. In just one month (March), 347 CNG stations were added against a target of 213.

Energy expert Dr Sudhir Bisht believes the difference lies in both technical feasibility and commercial viability. “For CNG, the capital expenditure (capex) is large, but the end-use industries or fuel stations are built around the main pipeline, making it easier to handle. In case of PNG, each user is a separate household or flat. So the last-mile infrastructure is far more complex,” he told ETV Bharat.

Dr Bisht elaborated on how the delivery mechanisms differ significantly, “PNG requires laying down a complex maze of underground pipelines within crowded cities. The Right-of-Way (ROW) is extremely difficult to obtain. In contrast, CNG pressure pipelines, running at 2000 to 3600 psi, can serve large-volume consumers like factories, power plants, or fuel stations. The same volume simply cannot be matched by PNG pipelines operating at just 2 to 5 psi.”

Urban Bias and Market Realities

As the PNGRB report highlights, the geographical distribution of success remains uneven. PNG expansion has been more viable in urban clusters where customer density justifies pipeline investments.