CMRL Bags 'Suraksha Puraskar 2024' For Excellence In Construction Safety

Chennai: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has bagged the prestigious 'Suraksha Puraskar 2024' (Bronze) from the National Safety Council of India (NSCI).

The prestigious recognition, presented by the NSCI and the Ministry of Labour has been awarded for the excellent safety performance displayed at the construction sites of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. The award is specifically for the UG-1 section from Chennai Lighthouse Metro Station to Bharathidasan Road (near Alwarpet) Metro Station. The construction work is being conducted by ITD Cementation India.

Both Chennai Metro Rail Corporation and the contractor ITD Cementation India Ltd have been honoured with the prize for Construction Safety. Notably, CMRL has been ranked among the top 3 in the award evaluation and is the only company from India to receive recognition in the Metro Rail Project category.

CMRL announced that it will ensure that the highest safety standards are followed throughout the construction and operation of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, ensuring a safe travel experience for all passengers.

CMRL joint general manager (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) P Gaundinya Bose presented the award to the company's managing director M A Siddique, in the presence of project director T Arjunan, senior officials and employees of CMRL and ITD Cementation.

The construction work for Phase II is in full swing, covering a total distance of 118.9 km and 128 stations. The work of the second phase, comprising three lines, began on November 21, 2020, and is ongoing. Work is also underway on the third route from Madhavaram to Siruseri (45.4 km), the fourth route from Lighthouse to Poonamalli (26.1 km), and the fifth route from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (44.6 km).