CM Yogi Performs 'Rudrabhishek' on Occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'

By ANI

Published : May 10, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.(ANI Picture)

On the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Shakipeeth of Gorakhnath temple with fruit juice and milk.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. He performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Shakipeeth of Gorakhnath temple with fruit juice and milk.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency Ravi Kishan offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple and performed 'Rudrabhishek' on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Ravi Kishan filed his nomination from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency today. Earlier speaking to ANI he said that he was happy to be contributing to ensuring the BJP wins 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am very blessed that I will be filing my nomination on the day of Akshay Tritya and more so that CM Yogi Adityanath will himself come for the filing of the nomination. I urge all the citizens of Gorakhpur to come and support my nomination as the CM will also be speaking. This will mark an important day in ensuring that PM Modi wins with 400 plus seats and a big majority from the land of Purvanchal. After Varanasi, Gorakhpur is the hottest seat in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency is comprised of five Vidhan Sabha seats, including Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, and Sahajanwa. Ravi Kishan, a well-known Bhojpuri actor, will run for office again from Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Yogi Adityanath. The current Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the seat till 2017.

Ravi Kishan won against SP candidate Rambhual Nishad in the 2019 election with a lead of more than 3 lakh votes. The BJP has fielded Ravi Kishan, the representation of the INDIA bloc, and leader of Congress Kajal Nishad contesting from Gorakhpur, while Javed Simnanai will lead BSP. In the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav's party and Mayawati Party's, won 15 seats. The voting for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

