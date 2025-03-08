'CM Yogi Glorifying Criminals': Family Of Legendary Poet Nirala Laments CM's Praise For Kumbh Boatman

Prayagraj: Dukh Hi Jeevan Ki Katha Rahi, Kya Kahun Aaj Jo Nahi Kahi.. (Sorrow has been the story of life, what should I say today that I have not said?) These words from legendary poet late Suryakant Tripathi Nirala strangely find relevance in his family's grief today. Earlier this week, while addressing the budget session of the state Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned the name of Pintu Mahara, a boatman who reportedly earned Rs 30 crore during the 45 days of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Incidentally, Mahara happens to be the accused in murder of Akhilesh Tripathi Nirala, the grandson of poet Suryakant Tripathi.

Vivek Nirala, nephew of Akhilesh Tripathi and the Suryakant Tripathi's great grandson, expressed that it is unfortunate to see the Chief Minister glorifying a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of the grandson of the great poet. "The CM has dug up the old wounds that our family had received seven years ago," Vivek said.

Murder Of Nirala's Grandson

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Vivek Tripathi Nirala recalled the tragic day in September 2017, when Pitrapaksha was underway. "It was Amavasya during Pitrapaksha and my uncle Akhilesh Tripathi had gone to buy vegetables. Suddenly there was bombing in the market and my uncle died on the spot."

Glorifying Pintu In Assembly Is 'Unfortunate'

The boatman Pintu Mahara, who received CM Yogi's praise in the Assembly, was one of the accused in the murder case. "Now, the question is why was he glorified in the Assembly without verification of his background and without knowing the source of his earnings (Rs 30 crore) during Maha Kumbh. It is unfortunate that CM in the Assembly, which is a constitutional body, presented criminal Mahara as an example of success," Vivek lamented.

"A CM praising a criminal is shameful and disgraceful. Someone who has multiple murders and attempt to murder cases registered against him, can never be a role model for others. Criminals should be in jail, not earning crores and being lauded in the Assembly. This has pained our family," he stated.

On the outrage by Opposition over CM's remarks, Vivek said, "We are not interested in politics. We simply want the government to be more sensitive. We are shocked at such oversight by the government."

Suryakant Tripathi Nirala always challenged the establishment and exposed injustice with his writings. "My great grandfather always challenged the government with his outspoken words. He was known as the poet of eternal truth. It is ironic that a criminal is being glorified in the assembly. This is very unfortunate and insult to the poet's legacy," Vivek commented.

This Is An Administrative Lapse

Vivek clarified that he has nothing personal against CM Yogi Adityanath, rather he is questioning the administrative lapses. "I am not accusing the CM. This is the fault of the system. I am raising questions on the government. On one hand, the government claims to be strict against criminals in the state, while on the other hand, it glorifies criminals in the Assembly. This is unacceptable."

2017 Murder In Prayagraj

On September 21, 2017, miscreants who came to kill Gagan, son and lone witness in the Baru Nishad murder case, attacked with bombs and bullets. Akhilesh Tripathi Nirala, who was present at the spot, was also killed in the bomb attack. He was then posted as an office assistant in the correspondence teaching institute of Allahabad University.

The attack was outcome of a long-standing dispute between the Nishad and Mahara families, which has claimed nine lives over these years. "Baru Nishad was brother-in-law of Pintu Mahara's father Bachcha Mahara. He was Pintu's maternal uncle. Decades ago, both the families used to work together but boat contracts and sand mining led to frequent feuds. In the 1990s, both the families became thirsty for each other's blood in the battle for supremacy. Baru Nishad later joined the mafia gang with history-sheeter Pappu Ganjia. So far, nine people have lost their lives in the feud between the two families and Pappu Ganjia," revealed Vivek.

CM Faces Political Backlash

When CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted how a boatman's family raked in Rs 30 crore during Kumbh with the help of 130 boats, the opposition saw an opportunity in this to attack the Yogi-led BJP government. "Whoever briefed the CM about boatman Mahara, failed to disclose his past criminal records," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav criticised in a post on X, saying, "Why is the CM telling Maha Kumbh success stories of others? Does the BJP government have no achievements of its own? If at all he wants to share anything, he should tell a true story, only if there is one. 'Paatalkhoji' should first find out and then glorify. If a family has really earned Rs 30 crore in Maha Kumbh, please tell us how much GST was received. The truth of this news should be investigated."

Political Connections Of Mahara Family

Reportedly, the Mahara family has had very strong political connections. Pintu Mahara's aunt Vimla Devi was the village head of Arail, while his cousin Pradeep Mahara currently serves as a councillor. One of his relatives, Rishi Nishad, also happens to be a councillor in Dariyabad.

Meanwhile, on February 11, 2025, a fresh case was registered against Pintu Mahara in Mela Kotwali for allegedly extorting money from fellow boatmen. One Shani Nishad alleged that Mahara demanded Rs 5000 from each boat operator and threatened them with dire consequences if they refused to pay. Not only Pintu Mahara, his elder brother Anand Mahara was also allegedly involved in multiple criminal activities, including a triple murder case of 2003.

